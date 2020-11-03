Election news - live: First exit polls expected soon as Florida and Texas demolish 2016 turnout numbers

Voting is under way across the United States as Americans make the final choice as to who will be their president for the next four years: Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

Nearly 100 million Americans had already cast their ballot before election day and polling found Mr Biden led on 66 per cent among these voters. Of those voting today, 69 per cent favoured President Trump.

The world will be watching as votes are cast and the results begin pouring in, with one eye placed firmly on the large swing states such as Pennsylvania, Ohio and the ever-crucial Florida.