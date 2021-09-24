'Your election was historical': Modi lauds Kamala Harris in first meet, invites US VP to visit India with family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held the first in-person meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House during which they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. ANI

Modi noted that he had the opportunity to speak to Harris after she assumed the Vice Presidency. "One of our interactions happened when India was battling a very tough wave of COVID-19 infections. I recall your kind words of solidarity that time," Modi said. He also thanked the US for its help during the second wave of COVID-19. ANI

Harris described India as a "very important partner" to the US and welcomed New Delhi's announcement that it will soon resume vaccine export. She said that India had been an important partner in supplying vaccines to the world at the start of the pandemic. So US was proud to be of assistance when New Delhi needed help. ANI

The two leaders held freewheeling talks on a number of issues including Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and the COVID-19 situation in their countries. They agreed to boost cooperation in fields of technology, defence and healthcare. Twitter @PMOIndia

