Election of employee representative for the board of directors in Gabriel Holding A/S

We hereby announce that election of an employee representative to the board of directors of Gabriel Holding A/S was held on 6 December 2022.

Sustainability Manager in Quality, Environment & Production (QEP), Rikke Lyhne Jensen, has been re-elected as employee representative on Gabriel Holding A/S' board of directors for a 4-year period with appointment immediately after the company's annual general meeting on 15 December 2022.

