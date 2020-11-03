Judgment day for Facebook and Twitter: Trump election eve posts provide early Election Day test

For social media, it’s not Election Day. It’s judgment day.

All the preparations of the past four years to protect the election have come down to this. Facebook, Twitter and Google-owned YouTube are pulling on their battle fatigues. They will be on high alert Tuesday and in coming days for any effort to destabilize the election or delegitimize the results.

This heightened state is the result of the 2016 presidential election when the major online platforms were caught with their guard down as Russians inflamed the electorate with divisive messages and falsehoods and hoaxes ran rampant.

This time, the stakes are even higher. The full-blown partisan warfare of presidential campaigning that has ripped through social media in recent months may lead to an unprecedented torrent of misinformation, voter suppression efforts, even fomenting of violence, observers say.

On Election Eve, Facebook and Twitter posted a warning label on a President Donald Trump post. Twitter said his assertion that a recent Supreme Court decision could lead to problems and even violence in the election in Pennsylvania was misleading, and Twitter users were prevented from liking or replying to the tweet.

Facebook also fact-checked the president, with a label that says voting fraud is "extremely rare." The result of a policy announced in September, the Facebook label is slapped on posts that seek to delegitimize the outcome of the election or discuss the legitimacy of voting methods.

"Platforms know this is a referendum on their futures and how they’ll be regulated. The public is aware of the risks and social media companies know they need to demonstrate they are trying," said Jennifer Grygiel, a communications professor at Syracuse University who studies social media, told USA TODAY.

Facebook

Facebook says it has invested billions of dollars and assigned more than 35,000 people to fight harmful content from “coordinated inauthentic behavior” (accounts that work together to spread misinformation) to foreign interference to election-related misinformation.

"Our Election Operations Center will continue monitoring a range of issues in real time –including reports of voter suppression content. If we see attempts to suppress participation, intimidate voters, or organize to do so, the content will be removed," the company said Monday night.

The team staffing that center will also track other issues, such as the swarming of Joe Biden campaign buses over the week, Facebook said.

"We are monitoring closely and will remove content calling for coordinated harm or interference with anyone’s ability to vote," the company said.

If a presidential candidate or party declares premature victory before the race is called by major media outlets above, Facebook will add more specific information in the labels on candidate posts, it says.

If a presidential candidate or party declares premature victory before the race is called by major media outlets, Facebook said it will add labels on candidates’ posts and will put a notification at the top of News Feed to alert voters that no winner has been projected. It will also continue to show updated and accurate information in the Voting Information Center.

After polls close, Facebook will run a notification at the top of Facebook and Instagram and label voting-related posts from everyone, including politicians, with a link to its Voting Information Center giving the latest state-by-state results for president, the Senate, and the House.

