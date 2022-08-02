Election Day is Tuesday. Here’s your checklist before hitting the polls in Kansas or Missouri

Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 2.

In Kansas, early voting turnout numbers have been way higher than past midterm primary elections, largely because of the abortion amendment vote that would remove the right to abortion from the state constitution.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Kansas, and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Missouri.

VOTER REGISTRATION

The voter registration deadline has passed already for Tuesday’s primary election, so you need to already be a registered voter in Kansas or Missouri.

You can check your registration for Kansas here, and your registration for Missouri here.

FINDING YOUR POLLING SITE

If you live in Kansas, look here. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you live in Missouri, look here. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As long as you’re in line by the time the polls close, you have the right to vote. So, stay in line.

WHAT TO BRING TO THE POLLS

Kansas

It’s Kansas state law that voters need a photo ID if they’re voting in person. If the ID has an expiration date on it, it has to be after Election Day, but an acceptable ID doesn’t need to have an expiration date listed for it to be valid.

Here are acceptable forms of identification in Kansas:

Driver’s license

ID card issued by Kansas or another state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military ID

An ID card issued by a Native American tribe

Employee badge or public assistance ID card issued by a government office

A student ID card from an accredited postsecondary educational institution in Kansas

Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state

Missouri

You need to bring a form of ID that satisfies Missouri’s voter ID laws.

Important note: Missouri’s new voter ID law that the governor recently signed does not affect this election. It does not go into effect until the general election in November. So, the ID laws for this election are the same as they’ve been for the past few elections.

Here are the kinds of ID you can use to vote:

Driver’s license

State voter ID card

State-issued ID card or government ID, such as a Medicare card or Social Security card

Passport or passport ID card

ID from a Missouri university, college, vocational or technical school

Military ID or Veteran’s Administration ID card

You can also bring the following forms of ID if they are current and include your name and address:

A bank statement

A government or regular paycheck

One of your utility bills

WHAT WILL BE ON YOUR BALLOT?

The Star has voter guides for Kansas and Missouri that include information about each of the races that will be on your ballot, and what candidates had to say about hot issues.

Kansas voters will weigh in on a constitutional amendment that would remove the right to abortion in Kansas. Here’s an FAQ that answers the most common questions we’ve been hearing about the abortion vote, and here’s a deep dive on what a ‘yes’ vote means, and what a ‘no’ vote means for the future of abortion rights in the state.

WHAT IF SOMETHING WEIRD HAPPENS AT THE POLLS?

If anything strange happens when you’re trying to vote that you don’t think should be happening or that makes it harder or prevents you from voting, you should call your local election office, or the secretary of state. The phone numbers are below.