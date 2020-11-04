Election Day loss to worker productivity estimated at $3.6 billion per hour and can continue long after polls close

Long lines at voting places on Election Day are likely contributing to lost productivity.

But the immediate lack of an election outcome – results most likely will not be known today due to time needed to tally massive early voting – could continue to lessen productivity in the days ahead.

Obviously, additional time spent waiting to vote, especially in busy spots such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and New York City, will keep some employees from getting back to work if they did not have the day off.

Beyond that, job productivity could be diminished due to the delayed outcome of the presidential election, as well as tight state and local races. "We usually think about the time it takes literally to go vote" with reduced on-the-job productivity, said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an outplacement company, which helps with job searches, executive coaching and corporate restructuring.

But with this election, he said, "it could be a chaotic … (and) unknown situation. There’s a lot of reasons why people might be not working over the next weeks (or) months, glued to their TVs waiting for information. There’s a lot of uncertainty and hard to calculate."

As voters went to the polls Tuesday, they were urged on social media on Twitter by Republicans and Democrats, organizations, average folks and celebrities such as John Legend alike to stay in line to vote, even if the lines were long. "If you're in line when polls close today, stay in line. You can still cast your ballot," noted consumer rights advocacy group Public Citizen.

If you're in line when polls close today, stay in line. You can still cast your ballot.



If you have any problems call 866-OUR-VOTE for help.



Drink water.



Wear a mask.



Vote.















— Public Citizen EVERY LAST VOTE MUST BE COUNTED (@Public_Citizen) November 3, 2020

Hear lines are long but moving in PA! Get to the polls. Stay in line. Do not leave today until you vote!!! — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) November 3, 2020

Know your rights as a voter and come prepared. If you get in line before your polling location closes, stay in line.



If you see or experience voter intimidation, are denied your right to vote, or have any issues, call the Election Protection Hotline for immediate assistance. pic.twitter.com/b752JrFnBD



— John Legend (@johnlegend) November 3, 2020

Those entreaties came as there emerged reports of misleading robocalls in several states telling voters to stay home and avoid unsubstantiated safety issues at the polls. The FBI is investigating the calls.

With more unemployed Americans and more working at home – both caused by the coronavirus pandemic – you might think that voting in this election would result in less of a drag on U.S. productivity.

However, the election likely costs the country $3.6 billion per hour, estimates Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. That's higher than in the 2018 midterm elections, which the firm estimated cost $3.5 billion per hour.

More than 100 million Americans had already voted before Election Day, but that doesn't mitigate the lost productivity because overall turnout will be higher, Challenger says. And not accounted for in that estimate is the lost productivity the discussion and obsession among voters and non-voters alike as we await the results.

"It’s obviously a really different situation than any time in the past," Challenger said. "It does feel like even from four years ago, politics has just been injected into every moment of our waking lives. Undoubtedly, the biggest political moment in a generation is going to distract people from their work, and maybe that is OK right now."

Companies not prepared for reduced productivity can still take action to foster workplace tensions due to discord, says Jennifer Sandberg, regional managing partner with Fisher Phillips, a national legal firm focused on workplace issues.

"Do you have appropriate policies in place to foster an environment of dignity and respect in your workplace? If not, your organization could pay the price in terms of potential litigation, low morale, lost productivity – even workplace violence," Phillips said in a recent newsletter on the firm's website.

