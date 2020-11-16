After Election Day, a look behind the scenes at Donald Trump’s years-long effort to turn losing into winning

The trouble broke out inside the main counting room in Detroit late on the morning of 4 November.

It was the day after Election Day, and until then the process of tabulating votes from the city's various counting boards had gone smoothly inside the TCF Center, the cavernous convention hall that plays host to the North American International Auto Show.

As batches of ballots came in by van, workers methodically inspected and registered them at 134 separate tables, each monitored by voting rights observers and so-called election challengers from each party.

But the posture of the Republican challengers shifted as the count swung in favor of Joe Biden and word spread that President Donald Trump would sue. One witness, a non-partisan observer, Julie Moroney, heard a Republican organiser say, "Now we're going to challenge every ballot."

Republican volunteers suddenly ramped up their objections across the room: Accusations that the workers doing the counting, were entering obviously incorrect birth years or backdating ballots. In some cases, the volunteers lodged blanket claims of wrongdoing.

"What are you doing?" a worker asked a Republican observer who was challenging ballots before he was able to even begin to inspect them, a Democratic observer, Seth Furlow, recalled. The Republican observer responded, "I was told to challenge every one."

Furlow vividly recalled his discomfort with a scene in which mostly white Republican challengers were confronting the mostly Black elections workers.

Already, the police had escorted a handful of particularly disruptive observers from the room. But tensions increased when election officials noticed that the number of challengers had grown well beyond what each side was permitted and barred entry in a bid to reduce their ranks.

Shouts of "stop the count" went up among Republicans.

The fraud that the Republicans claimed to observe was not fraud at all, a Michigan state judge determined on Friday in rejecting a lawsuit filed by allies of Trump. The various instances of supposed malfeasance were in fact well-established procedures for dealing with the peculiarities of data entry, the correction of minor errors and protocols for social distancing: all intended to ensure a careful and accurate vote count.

But in the fact-twisting narrative of Trump, his political allies and his supporters, the Detroit counting center was a crime scene where Democrats stole an election, a miscarriage demanding that outrage be channeled through the courts, presidential Twitter posts and cable news stemwinders.

And that was the plan envisioned by the pro-Trump forces all along.

Like similar episodes in Las Vegas, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the scene in Detroit was the culmination of a years-long strategy by Trump to use the power of the executive branch, an army of lawyers, the echo chamber of conservative news media and the obedience of fellow Republicans to try out his most audacious exercise in bending reality: to turn losing into winning.

Obscured by the post-election noise over the president's efforts to falsely portray the election system as "rigged" against him has been how much Trump and his allies did ahead of time to promote a baseless conspiracy devised to appeal to his most passionate supporters, providing him with the opportunity to make his historically anomalous bid to cling to power in the face of defeat.

That bid is now in its last throes. Judges are dismissing the president's lawsuits, as various bits of supposed evidence " an alleged box of illegal ballots that was in fact a case containing camera equipment and "dead voters" who are alive " unravel.

And yet Trump has still not given up on seeding doubt about the election's integrity as he seeks to stain Biden's clear victory " by more than 5.5 million votes and also in the Electoral College " with false insinuations of illegitimacy.

On Sunday alone, he posted more than two dozen election-related tweets, seeming to briefly acknowledge Biden's victory before declaring, "I concede NOTHING!"

The roots of Trump's approach date to before his election in 2016, and he advanced his plans throughout his term. But his strategy for casting doubt on the outcome of the 2020 campaign took shape in earnest when the coronavirus pandemic upended normal life and led states to promote voting by mail.

