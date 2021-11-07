It's election day in Gatineau

Six candidates are running for mayor in Gatineau's 2021 municipal election. (Hugo Belanger/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Gatineau residents are heading to the polls today to elect their next municipal council.

Six candidates are seeking the mayor's job, which has been held for two terms by incumbent Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin.

Pedneaud-Jobin, former leader of the Action Gatineau party, is completing his second consecutive term as mayor and announced in January he would not be seeking re-election.

Action Gatineau's current leader, Maude Marquis-Bissonette, will try to keep the party in power against two leading independent candidates, France Bélisle and Jean-François LeBlanc.

Three other candidates are in the race. Rémi Bergeron, Jacques Lemay and Abdelhak Lekbabi are also running as independents.

Municipal polls opened across Quebec at 9:30 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. this evening.

During the last municipal election in 2017, turnout in Gatineau was 38.5%.

Last weekend, 25,827 residents of Gatineau voted across 38 advance polling stations around the city. That represents a turnout of around 13 per cent of eligible voters.