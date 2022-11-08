Is Election Day a federal holiday? Are banks, post offices, schools open? What to know

Election Day – Tuesday, Nov. 8 – is a special day, with voters casting ballots across the country. But it is not a federal holiday.

That means the stock market will be open, and so will banks such as Bank of America, PNC Bank and Wells Fargo. The U.S. Postal Service will also deliver mail Tuesday, according to its holiday schedule.

Most businesses will be open, too, although a few may alter their hours a bit. For instance, outdoor goods retailer REI Co-op will delay the opening of its stores by two hours to give employees time to vote. Outdoor clothing maker Patagonia will close its stores, offices and distribution center for the day and is giving employees paid time off.

Some state and local offices will be closed, too, because in many states Election Day is a civic holiday, meaning state employees get the day off.

What states observe Election Day as a holiday?

States including Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Virginia, West Virginia observe Election Day as a legal holiday with most state offices closed.

Is there school on Election Day?

Some schools are closing for Election Day, but that decision will likely be made by your local district. Public schools in New York City and Chicago, among other districts across the country, will be closed for the day. Other students, including those in Anchorage, Alaska, may have a remote day of learning instead.

Double check with your local school or district for closures in your area.

Do I get time off to vote?

Depending on where you live, your employer must allow workers time to vote, and in some states, employers pay you to do so. In some cases, you must ask in advance for time off to vote, and perhaps provide proof of voting.

What will we vote on this Election Day?

During a midterm election – so-called because they take place halfway through a president's term of four years – all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election. Also, about one-third of the Senate's 100 seats are on ballots across 34 states.

Many state and local elected offices including governorships, attorneys general and school boards will be at stake across the U.S., too.

Contributing: Wyatte Grantham-Philips and Jordan Mendoza

