Election Day deals: Get a free Krispy Kreme donut, Planet Fitness workout plus a McDonald's freebie Tuesday

Free food and discounts are up for grabs this Election Day regardless of whether you have an "I Voted" sticker.

Krispy Kreme is giving away glazed doughnuts to all along with a special voting sticker while supplies last Tuesday. Planet Fitness is offering a way to work off the stress of the election with a free workout and massage Tuesday through Nov. 8.

With more mail-in ballots and early voting this year, fewer people will have the "I Voted" stickers as proof to show they voted. According to federal law, it technically is illegal to offer freebies in exchange for votes and businesses typically skirt this by offering the deals to all.

Election Day also is National Sandwich Day and several restaurants are offering discounts and specials on subs Tuesday.

Free and discounted rides to the polls

A popular Election Day discount is a ride to the polls. Aside from ride-sharing apps offering deals, several cities and communities are providing free rides on Election Day including Los Angeles and Indianapolis, Indiana. Check with your local transit system to see if they have an offer.

Hertz: When you book a rental car for two or more days Monday or Tuesday, get a free day "to perform your civic duty," the car rental company said. This offer is valid at participating neighborhood locations and a 24-hour advance reservation is required. Learn more at www.hertz.com.

Lyft: Get 50% off one ride up to $10 Tuesday to any polling location or dropbox using the code 2020VOTE. Lyft also is including its network of bikes and scooters in select cities in this offer.

The North American Bikeshare Association: The association's Roll to the Polls industry-wide campaign offers "free or reduced-cost transportation to voters" Tuesday. Learn more here.

Uber: Get 50% off roundtrip rides to the polls, up to $7 each way or up to $14 for the two trips. Uber says the discounts will be "automatically applied when you request your ride by using the polling finder," which is an in-app feature. Terms and conditions apply and this offer is not available in California and Michigan.

Election Day freebies and deals

Here are the deals available Tuesday at participating locations unless otherwise noted. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location before heading out.

Biggby Coffee: The chain will have a buy-one-get-one free or $1 off any drink up to 24-ounces at participating locations.

Bobo's: The brand is offering 2,000 coupons for free oat bars Tuesday to those who voted. Register to get a coupon mailed by filling out a form at www.eatbobos.com/vote. It's optional to share a photo of your "I Voted" sticker, the website says.

Boston Market: From 9 p.m. to close at all locations nationwide Tuesday, get one free slider. No purchase is necessary. The new sliders – including Chicken Cheddar, Turkey Cheddar, Chicken Chipotle and BBQ Meatloaf – are part of Boston Market's new Late Night menu.

CAVA and Zoës Kitchen: Poll workers get a free meal Tuesday with proof of badge in-person.

Chili's: Through Election Day, get the Presidente Margarita for $5 and a free commemorative sticker while supplies last. Chili's also is hosting a contest. Learn more at www.chilis.com.

Chopt Creative Salad Co.: Badged poll workers can get a free meal Tuesday.

DoorDash: The on-demand delivery app will have free delivery on all orders with a $15 minimum placed on Election Day with promo code VOTE. For DashPass subscribers that already have zero delivery fees on orders over $12, DoorDash is providing 10% off orders with code DPVOTE. The codes should be entered at checkout.

Enlightened: The brand is giving a coupon for free ice cream to anyone who mentions the word "vote" and tags @eatenlightened on Instagram stories for Election Day Tuesday. This offer is while supplies last and one person will be randomly selected to win a year of free Enlightened desserts.

Grubhub: The on-demand app will have more than 30 discounts in the Perks tab in the Grubhub or Seamless apps including for 7-Eleven, Burger King and California Pizza Kitchen.