Election Day 2023 recap: Voters back Democrats in Kentucky, Virginia, beyond
Voters across the country headed to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on a slew of statewide and local elections that could serve as a bellwether for next year’s congressional and White House races.
Virginia Democrats have gained full control of the state’s General Assembly, dealing a major blow to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s agenda in a race seen as an indicator of Democrats’ strength heading into 2024.
In Kentucky, voters reelected Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat in a solidly red state.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) also won reelection, following a competitive race against Democrat Brandon Presley.
In Ohio, abortion protections will be enshrined in the state constitution, as voters approved ballot measure Issue 1.
Read below for a recap of how the night shook out.
