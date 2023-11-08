Election Day 2023 recap: Voters back Democrats in Kentucky, Virginia, beyond

Voters across the country headed to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on a slew of statewide and local elections that could serve as a bellwether for next year’s congressional and White House races.

Virginia Democrats have gained full control of the state’s General Assembly, dealing a major blow to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s agenda in a race seen as an indicator of Democrats’ strength heading into 2024.

In Kentucky, voters reelected Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat in a solidly red state.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) also won reelection, following a competitive race against Democrat Brandon Presley.

In Ohio, abortion protections will be enshrined in the state constitution, as voters approved ballot measure Issue 1.

Read below for a recap of how the night shook out.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.