Election Committee for Eolus Vind AB appointed

·2 min read
The Election committee consists of the following members:

Hans-Göran Stennert, Chairman of the Board, Eolus Vind AB.
Ingvar Svantesson, appointed by Domneåns Kraftaktiebolag.
Hans Gydell, appointed by Hans-Göran Stennert.
Hans Johansson, appointed by Åke Johansson.

According to a decision of the Annual General Meeting of 19 May 2021, the Election Committee shall consist of one member appointed by each of the three largest shareholders and the Chairman of the Board. The appointment of the Election Committee has been carried out in such a manner that, Hans-Göran Stennert, Chairman of the Board of Eolus, based on the Euroclear list of registered shareholders as of 31 August 2022, has contacted the largest known shareholders in the company, who have been invited to each propose a representative to the Election Committee. After such contacts, the Election Committee has been appointed. In total, approximately 34.1 percent of the votes are represented in the Election Committee.

The Election Committee's task is to present proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2023 regarding the number of Board members to be elected by the AGM, Board fees, composition of the Board, Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the AGM, and Auditors and Auditor's Fees.

Shareholders wishing to get in contact with the Election Committee can contact Hans-Göran Stennert, phone +46 (0)706-06 62 62 or e-mail hgst@eolusvind.com. A person who wishes to submit a proposal or comments to the Election Committee may do so in writing by letter to: Valberedningen, Eolus Vind AB, Box 95, 281 21 Hässleholm, Sweden.

The Annual General Meeting for Eolus Vind AB will be held on 12 May 2023.

For further information, please contact:
Hans-Göran Stennert, Chairman of the Board +46 (0)706 06 62 62
Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications & Sustainability, +46 (0)761 16 71 99


About Eolus
Eolus is one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordics and we are active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of renewable projects. We offer attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland and the United States. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for 1,580 MW of asset management services of which 912 MW are in operation.

Eolus’ Class B share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information, please visit www.eolusvind.com.

