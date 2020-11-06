Election challenges live updates: Nevada GOP alleges problems with out-of-state voters, but elections official said it's common

A multi-state legal battle launched by President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is continuing despite a number of setbacks since the election. The campaign has sued to allow its observers closer to ballot counting in Pennsylvania. A similar suit in Michigan has been dismissed. A suit over late absentee ballots in Georgia has been dismissed. Vote counting continues in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona. These battleground states are under intense scrutiny as former Vice President Joe Biden inches closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure the presidency. USA TODAY is tracking developments in the legal battle for the election. Keep refreshing this page for updates.

The Nevada Republican Party has asked the Department of Justice to investigate its allegation that thousands of nonresidents cast ballots in the state.

“Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud,” the Nevada Republican Party said late Thursday night. The party said the voters “appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV.”

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joseph Gloria, however, said it is common for out-of-state voters to cast ballots, including those serving in the military, university students and elected officials serving in Washington, D.C.

"They provided us with a list and we'll have to look through that," Gloria said. "However, their (complaint) is based on something that happens regularly. You don't have to live here to be eligible to vote here."

The Justice Department is reviewing the request, a Justice official said Friday. The official, who is not authorized to speak publicly, said there is no timetable for completing the review.

The same allegation — without evidence — is part of a federal lawsuit that makes other claims. The suit, filed against Nevada elections officials, alleges that a Las Vegas resident, 79 years old and blind, showed up to vote and was told she had already cast her ballot by mail. She contends she didn't.

Gloria told reporters Thursday that he personally helped her, and her signature matches the one on her mailed-in ballot. The Nevada Secretary of State looked into the matter and didn't raise any issues, he said.

The suit, filed late Thursday, aims to stop Clark County from using signature verification machines to check votes and require that all mail ballots be hand-checked.

Reporters asked members of the Trump campaign who announced the lawsuit Thursday if they could provide proof of voter fraud. Instead of taking questions, they piled into a van and left.

— USA TODAY Network reporters Anjeanette Damon, James DeHaven and Ed Komenda of the Reno Gazette Journal and Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY

Democrats, meanwhile, are knocking on doors of Nevada voters whose ballots could not be counted because of errors and encouraging them to fix the problems.

As of Friday afternoon, Biden was leading Trump by a margin of roughly 20,100 votes out of 1.26 million counted so far. An estimated 13% of votes had not been tabulated.

Where the counts stand Friday: Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia

Riley Sutton told the Reno Gazette Journal he spent the past few days driving from house to house. He has connected with 20% to 30% percent of people on his list, provided by the Biden campaign. In Washoe County, where Reno is located, voters whose ballots have not yet been counted due to an error have until Nov. 12 to straighten it out.

“I’ve got a lot of other things to do,” Sutton said. “But nothing else seems as important as this.”

— Amy Alonzo, Reno Gazette Journal

Federal judge doesn't stop vote counting in Philadelphia

The Trump campaign has sued in Pennsylvania state court, claiming its observers haven't been allowed to get close enough to ballot counting in Philadelphia. A trial judge ruled that the Philadelphia County Board of Elections had complied with observation requirements in state law, based on what a witness for the Trump campaign testified.

But a state appeals court overruled that, saying observers could be allowed within 6 feet. The elections board has asked the state Supreme Court to step in, saying that proximity jeopardizes the safety and privacy of the counting.

Story continues