Election anxiety: Cardi B's smoking, Rihanna's staying patient and how more celebs are coping

If you've broken out the chips, the pizza, the ice cream — or whatever your stress relief vice may be — you're far from alone.

As election projections rolled in on Tuesday night — and continued to come in throughout Wednesday — celebrities watched from home and felt the same stress as many Americans.

As Stephen Colbert put it, Tuesday was "easily the most stressful National Sandwich Day in my lifetime."

And Colbert wasn't the only one feeling the impact of the election.

Jennifer Aniston and Mindy Kaling each channeled characters they've played on television to express their feelings. Aniston shared a picture on Instagram Stories of her "The Morning Show" character sitting in a restaurant and looking anxious while Kaling posted a gif of her "Mindy Project" character nervously touching her neck.

Meghan McCain also referenced television to share her state of mind on Wednesday, tweeting a picture of Kendall Roy, Jeremy Strong's "Succession" character, with the caption "What's the vote?"

"Current energy..." she wrote.

Lana Del Rey blew off steam on Tuesday with a trip to Denny's, which she documented on Instagram along with her reactions to early projections.

Busy Philipps also went on an excursion, documenting on Instagram Stories her Wednesday trip to purchase crystals. "I wish the crystal ball could tell us everything right now," she wrote.

Chris Evans, meanwhile, went on a nature walk, posting a video to Instagram Stories of a lake and cloudy sky.

"It's all too stressful," he wrote. "Taking a walk to clear my head."

When Jennifer Garner needed a break from the news cycle on Tuesday, she turned to her fish.

"The only TV I can watch right now is FishTV," she wrote on Instagram, captioning a video of a fish tank.

Janelle Monáe decided to sleep through the stress.

"Wake me up when ALL of the votes are counted," she wrote on Twitter, along with a picture of an insect lying in bed. "Until then buzz tf off.-respectfully Flyyyrene"

Wake me up when ALL of the votes are counted. Until then buzz tf off.-respectfully Flyyyrene pic.twitter.com/ru82updbhS — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) November 4, 2020

Padma Lakshmi tweeted that she was staying positive by listening to a Spotify playlist of songs like Diana Ross' "It's My House" and Janet Jackson's "Together Again."

"I made this playlist for voting yesterday but it also works for optimism today," she wrote. "What songs consistently make you feel good?"

Kevin Bacon opened up about how he's staying positive, sharing a video of a father and son playing on a jungle gym on Instagram Stories.

"Think we could all use this support today," he wrote.

Rihanna encouraged her Twitter followers to stay patient, writing "Count Every Vote We’ll Wait," the words interspersed with clapping emojis.

Rapper Lil Pump also said he was exercising patience, but in hopes of a Trump victory.

"Remain calm," he tweeted Wednesday, along with a picture of himself speaking at a Trump rally. "Remain patient. Have trust in the system. Our man will be re-elected."

Remain calm. Remain patient. Have trust in the system. Our man will be re-elected. #Trump202020 🇺🇸 ESSKEETIT @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/8nCmZL9mrf — Lil pump (@lilpump) November 5, 2020

Ava DuVernay suggested she may have plans to bring the madness of this year to the silver screen, responding to one Twitter user's request that she and Jordan Peele "team up and write the mini series about 2020."

"I’m down if you are,@JordanPeele," DuVernay wrote Wednesday. "Meet you at the laptop in ten years once we’ve figured out what the hell happened."

Chrissy Teigen, who has in the past been in the line of President Donald Trump's fire on Twitter, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to share that she was playing distraction games with her children and giving her pup "therapy scratches." "Oh lord," she intoned. The TV host and cookbook author also shared images of herself "stress cooking" a chicken while singing "everything's fine."

Cardi B posted a video to Instagram of herself smoking what appeared to be three cigarettes at once with the caption, "how these elections got me watching these states turn red."