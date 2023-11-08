Election 2023: Here are results for Wake Forest, Apex, Garner & more Wake County towns

Election Day is in the Triangle Tuesday with 13 towns voting for mayors, council members and bond referendums.

Eighty-one polling precincts opened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and closed at 7:30 p.m. Absentee and early voting totals have been counted.

The unofficial results will be followed by those of the 81 precincts throughout the night.

“We still have a busy night ahead of us, as precinct officials work to close the polls and staff upload results as soon as possible,” said Olivia McCall, the director for the Wake County Board of Election, in a statement.

Voters were required to have a photo ID, such as a passport, driver’s license, state ID, or voter ID, to cast a ballot this year.

Here are the unofficial results of the election, as of 8:30 p.m. Check back here for updates.

Cary

The town council race continues in Cary with a runoff between Sarika Bansal and Rachel Jordan to represent District D. Either would add another new voice on the town council behind District B-elect Michelle Craig, who defeated Don Frantz, on Oct. 10.

▪ Sarika Bansal: 986 votes, 64%

▪ Rachel Jordan: 548 votes, 35.7%

Apex

In Apex, the town’s mayor, Jacques Gilbert, is running unopposed for re-election while incumbents Terry Mahaffey and Arno Zegerman are running to keep their seats.

Mayor

▪ Jacques Gilbert: 2,499 votes, 95.7%

Town Council

▪ Tayon Williams Dancy: 726 votes, 12.5%

▪ Dylan Hale: 868 votes, 14%

▪ Gregory Lyon: 729 votes, 12.5%

▪ Terry Mahaffey: 1,938 votes, 33.4%

▪ Arno Zegerman: 1,530 votes, 26%

Morrisville

In Morrisville, voters will elect members for three open council seats, including one at-large and Districts 1 and 3. Liz Johnson, the representative for District 3, is running unopposed.

At-large

▪ Satish Garimella: 377 votes, 72%

District 1

▪ Subba Madireddy: 286 votes, 52.8%

▪ Anne Robotti: 254 votes, 46.9%

District 3

▪ Liz Johnson: 458 votes, 97%

Fuquay-Varina

Fuquay-Varina’s mayor, Blake Massengill, is running unopposed for another term while a couple of familiar faces are attempting to make a return to the Board of Commissioners, including Jason Ora Wunsch and Charlie Adcock. On the ballot this year is a $60 million bond referendum for parks and recreation projects.

Mayor

▪ Blake Massengill: 301 votes, 86%

Board of Commissioners

▪ Charlie Adcock: 217 votes, 18.8%

▪ Mike Ferig: 144 votes, 12%

▪ Marilyn Gardner: 303 votes, 26%

▪ William Harris: 295 votes, 25%

▪ Nolan Perry: 179 votes, 15.5%

Unexpired terms

▪ Elizabeth Parent: 262 votes, 58.8%

▪ Jason Ora Wunsch: 183 votes, 41%

Holly Springs

Nine people are running for three open seats on the Holly Springs Town Council. The fast-growing town could have new voices on the board as several candidates are newcomers to politics. Voters in Holly Springs will also vote on a $100 million bond referendum for parks and recreation projects.





▪ Staci Almquist: 68 votes, 3.5%

▪ Brian Dennis: 364 votes, 19%

▪ Chris Deshazor: 562 votes, 29%

▪ Danielle Hewetson: 406 votes, 21%

▪ Jack Turnwald: 497 votes, 26%

Unexpired terms

▪ Annie Drees: 531 votes, 54%

▪ Scoop Green, 72 votes, 7%

▪ Travis Groo, 32 votes, 3%

▪ Brian Norman: 344 votes, 35%

Garner

Garner Mayor Ken Marshburn decided against seeking another term, clearing the way for political newcomer Buddy Gupton.

There are three seats open on the Garner Town Council with incumbents Demian Dellinger, Phil Matthews and Elmo Vance looking to keep their seats. They are challenged by Rex Whaley.

Mayor

▪ Buddy Gupton: 406 votes, 94%

Town Council

▪ Demian Dellinger: 367 votes, 30%

▪ Phil Matthews: 270 votes, 22%

▪ Elmo Vance: 377 votes, 30%

▪ Rex Whaley: 218 votes, 18%

Knightdale

Nothings changing in Knightdale. Mayor Jessica Day was re-elected without a challenger and neither Town Council incumbents Ben McDonald nor Stephen Morgan faced opposition.

Rolesville

Rolesville Mayor Ronnie Currin is seeking a second term as mayor and is challenged by Scott M. Wagoner, a teacher at Rolesville High School.

Two seats are open on the Rolesville Board of Commissioners with incumbent Sheilah Sutton not seeking another term. The three candidates for the two seats are incumbent Michelle Medley and challengers Lendwood Long, Jr., and Michael Paul.

Mayor

▪ Ronnie Currin: 69 votes, 75%

▪ Scott Wagoner: 20 votes, 22%

Board of Commissioners

▪ Lenwood Long: 61 votes, 37%

▪ Michelle Medley: 60 votes, 36%

▪ Michael Paul: 46 votes, 28%

Wake Forest

There are three seats open on the Wake Forest Board of Commissioners with six candidates running. Incumbents Jim Dryer and Chad Sary are both not seeking re-election.

That leaves incumbent Adam Wright and challengers Tom Ballman, Ben Clapsaddle, Faith Cross, Joe Kimray and Jim Thompson.

Board of Commissioners

▪ Tom Ballman: 79 votes, 13%

▪ Ben Clapsaddle: 112 votes, 18%

▪ Faith Cross: 101 votes, 16%

▪ Joe Kimray: 83 votes, 14%

▪ Jim Thompson: 73 votes, 12%

▪ Adam Wright: 163, 27%

Wendell

Mayor Virginia “Ginna” Gray, first elected in 2015, is running unopposed for another term as mayor.

The Wendell Board of Commissioners has seven candidates seeking two seats. The candidates include incumbents Joe DeLoach and Philip Tarnaski and challengers Jorge Cordova, Braxton Davis Honeycutt, Jon Olson, Kris Rixon and Taylor Ullrich.

Wendell voters will also consider a $38 million parks and recreation bond and $12 million transportation bond. Potential projects in the parks and recreation bond include improvements at the Wendell Athletic Field Complex, a new recreation center, Main Street Greenway Project and Buffalo Creek Greenway Project.

The $12 million transportation bond could include road widening, bike and pedestrian improvements, intersection improvements and improvements at the Wendell Falls Parkway and Eagle Rock Road intersection.

Mayor

▪ Virginia “Ginna” Gray: 107 votes, 90%

Board of Commissioners

▪ Jorge Cordova: 28 votes, 10%

▪ Joe DeLoach: 48 votes, 18%

▪ Braxton Davis Honeycutt: 50 votes, 19%

▪ Jon Olson: 29 votes, 11%

▪ Kris Rixon: 42 votes, 16%

▪ Philip Tarnaski: 39 votes, 14%

▪ Taylor Ullrich: 33 votes, 12%

Zebulon

Six candidates are seeking three seats on the Zebulon Board of Commissioners. Candidates include incumbents Shannon Baxter, Jessica Harrison and Larry Loucks and challengers Curtis Cotton III, Amber Batiste Davis and Michael Germano.

Board of Commissioners

▪ Shannon Baxter: 29 votes, 20%

▪ Curtis Cotton III: 16 votes, 11%

▪ Amber Batiste Davis: 30 votes, 21%

▪ Michael Germano: 19 votes, 13%

▪ Jessica Daniels Harrison: 31 votes, 21%

▪ Larry Loucks: 20 votes, 14%

2023 Bonds

▪ Holly Springs $100 million Parks Bond

Yes: 642 votes, 66%

No: 326 votes, 33%

▪ Fuquay-Varina $60 million Parks and Recreation Bond

Yes: 231 votes, 50%

No: 227 votes, 49.5%

▪ Wendell $38 million Parks and Recreational Bonds

Yes: 107 votes, 73.7%

No: 38 votes, 26%

▪ Wendell $12 million Transportation Improvement Bonds

Yes: 114 votes, 78%

No: 31 votes, 21%