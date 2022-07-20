Maryland Sen. Van Hollen wins primary months after stroke

·6 min read

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democratic nomination for his seat on Tuesday, defeating a little-known challenger just months after suffering a minor stroke.

Van Hollen will be the heavy favorite in November’s general election in the liberal state, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

In other top contests in Maryland’s primary election, voters were selecting nominees in the highly competitive contest to replace Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is prohibited from running for a third consecutive term.

He has endorsed Kelly Schulz, who served as labor and commerce secretaries in his administration. Her top challenge in the Republican gubernatorial primary was from Dan Cox, a Donald Trump-backed state legislator who sued Hogan over his pandemic policies and later sought unsuccessfully to impeach him.

On the Democratic side, Tom Perez, a former U.S. labor secretary and former Democratic Party chair, has the backing of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a native daughter of Baltimore, while bestselling author Wes Moore has the support of Oprah Winfrey and U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat. Other top candidates include Comptroller Peter Franchot, former Attorney General Doug Gansler and former U.S. Education Secretary John B. King Jr.

The big-name endorsements in Maryland’s governor's race illustrate the high stakes for both parties. Democrats see the contest as one of their best chances nationwide to flip a governor’s mansion in this year’s midterm elections, while Republicans want to cement the party's hold on the office.

The Republican primary provides a potential 2024 preview of the appeal of candidates in the mold of Hogan and Trump, who offer competing visions for the future of the party.

Other top races include contests for U.S. House and attorney general. The state's eight-member congressional delegation has an open seat in the Washington suburbs. And the daughter of the state's former attorney general is vying for her father's old job.

It could take days, or even longer, to determine the winners in the most closely contested races. That's because Maryland law prohibits counties from opening mail ballots until the Thursday after election day.

Ten candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for governor. Perez has support from labor unions, while Moore, the former CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, an anti-poverty organization, has been endorsed by the state’s teachers union and the two top Maryland legislative leaders, House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson.

Franchot, who comfortably won four races to be the state’s tax collector, brings significant name recognition to the primary. Gansler, a longtime prosecutor, is running as a moderate. King served in President Barack Obama's Cabinet.

Voter Laura Kretchman, a 41-year-old high school teacher, said Moore's endorsement by the Maryland State Education Association helped her choose him. She said she's impressed by Moore's accomplishments after rising above childhood challenges and being raised by a single mom.

“I teach children at a school that also come from difficult upbringings, so I’d like to see maybe what he can bring to helping those students that are struggling and challenged,” said Kretchman, an Annapolis resident.

Other voters said they preferred a long resume of government service. Curtis Fatig, a 67-year-old voter in Annapolis, settled on Perez, who also worked on the Montgomery County Council, as Maryland's secretary of labor and as the assistant attorney general for civil rights in Obama's administration.

“He’s not a newcomer,” said Fatig.

At an elementary school in Silver Spring, many Democrats cast a ballot for governor with an eye toward November’s general election.

Retired high school teacher Tom Hilton, 75, said he viewed the Democratic primary field as “kind of a toss-up” but ultimately picked Franchot.

“Mainly for the financial parts,” Hilton said. “I think he’ll be a little bit more attuned to having a more secure financial future for Maryland.”

On the Republican side, Hogan has stood firmly behind Schulz, whom he sees as the strongest candidate to face a Democrat in November. Democrats seem to agree, with the Democratic National Committee plowing more than $1 million behind an ad intended to boost Cox in the Republican primary. It's a tactic they've used elsewhere in an effort to face an easier opponent in the general election.

Hogan has criticized Cox for organizing busloads of Trump supporters to go to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, for the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Cox has said he didn’t go to the Capitol and left before the rioting began.

In a tweet he later deleted, Cox called then-Vice President Mike Pence a “traitor” for refusing to heed Trump’s demands not to certify the 2020 election. He apologized for it and denounced the attack on the Capitol.

Trump, meanwhile, has branded Schulz and Hogan as RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only, a term of derision reserved for party members who don't fall in line behind him.

“Get rid of Shutdown RINO Larry Hogan who is trying to get another RINO into office, Kelly Schulz,” Trump said in a statement Monday.

Trump's endorsement of Cox helped him earn 22-year-old Cameron Martin's vote.

“The main reason was because he was endorsed by Trump,” Martin said, adding that he feels like Cox shares his Republican values and that "he will best represent me.”

Brandon D’costa, 18, said he voted for Schulz because he likes her plan to cut taxes and increase the number of police officers. He called her a “down-to-earth person” and said he believed she “can truly change the path of Maryland.”

Maryland's only open congressional seat is in the 4th Congressional District, a heavily Democratic Black-majority district. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown is leaving to run for attorney general. Former Rep. Donna Edwards, who previously held the seat, faces former county prosecutor Glenn Ivey in Tuesday's Democratic primary.

The Democratic primary for attorney general has turned into a battle between former Gov. Martin O'Malley's wife, Katie Curran O'Malley, who is a former Baltimore judge and the daughter of former Attorney General J. Joseph Curran Jr., and Brown, O'Malley's lieutenant governor who lost the 2014 governor's race to Hogan.

The two are vying to replace Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh, who is retiring. Maryland hasn't had a Republican attorney general in nearly 70 years.

In other races, candidates are on the ballot for all 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats.

The Maryland primary was delayed by three weeks because of lawsuits challenging the state’s congressional and state legislative maps.

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics.

___ Associated Press writer Michael Kunzelman in Silver Spring contributed to this report.

Brian Witte, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 2022 midterms: What to watch in Maryland's primary elections

    The Republican race for Maryland governor in Tuesday's primary election pits a candidate backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan against a rival endorsed by Donald Trump. It’s an early showdown on Hogan’s home turf as he weighs a 2024 White House bid, potentially against the former president. On the Democratic side, the crowded candidate field includes the former head of the national Democratic Party, a bestselling author, the current state comptroller and a former U.S. education secretary.

  • UPDATE 1-Albania, North Macedonia finally start EU membership talks

    Albania and North Macedonia began membership talks with the European Union on Tuesday, overcoming a series of obstacles thrown up by EU governments despite an original promise to begin negotiations in mid-2018. The start of formal negotiations to allow the two Balkan countries to eventually join the world's largest trading bloc are a breakthrough but have revealed the EU's lack of appetite for further enlargement, particularly in northern Europe. "You have shown strategic patience, in abundance," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the leaders of Albania and North Macedonia alongside the Czech prime minister, whose country holds the six-month presidency of the EU.

  • EU proposes half-billion euros for joint defense procurement

    BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's executive arm proposed earmarking 500 million euros for joint defense procurement in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the military aid EU nations have offered to Kyiv. With the first-ever such pooling of resources, “it will avoid competition among member states for the same products and facilitate cost savings,” the European Commission said in a statement. EU nations have participated in a massive military aid campaign for Ukraine and want to q

  • How did Kansas, Missouri lawmakers vote on protections for same-sex and interracial marriage?

    Rep. Sharice Davids called the bill a “critical step towards protecting marriage equality at all levels of our government” after it passed the House.

  • Owner: Mississippi abortion clinic is sold, won't reopen

    JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi abortion clinic at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade has been sold and will not reopen even if it's allowed to do so by a state court, its owner told The Associated Press on Monday. Diane Derzis said the furniture and equipment from Jackson Women's Health Organization have been moved to a new abortion clinic she will open soon in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The Jackson clinic is best known as the Pink House because of its bright

  • Fox Guests Cry ‘Hypocrisy’ After Colbert Staffers Not Prosecuted

    Fox NewsThe U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., announced Monday that it will not prosecute nine staffers of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert who were arrested last month and charged with illegally entering a building on Capitol grounds while recording interviews for the CBS show.Soon after, guests on Fox News whined about what they viewed as a double standard, given that hundreds of suspects in the Jan. 6 insurrection have been prosecuted.Fox host Jesse Watters began by calling the st

  • Extreme heat engulfs much of Europe

    A blistering heat wave is baking Britain, and triggering wildfires in Portugal, France, and Spain. Redmond Shannon explains the measures England is taking to keep people cool, and how the fires have sent people running from their homes.

  • US says Kremlin planning to annex Ukrainian territory; Ukraine forces eye assault on Russian-occupied Kherson: Live updates

    Ukraine troops have stabilized their position on battlefields across the war-battered nation, the commander of Ukraine armed forces says. Updates.

  • Alberta Emergency Alert says storm caused property damage in southeast

    MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Alberta Emergency Alert says a storm has caused damage to homes and vehicles in the southeastern corner of the province. It initially called it a tornado, but now says it was a storm with dangerous and damaging winds around Highway 523, which is west of Medicine Hat, Alta. Officials are warning people to be on the lookout for funnel clouds and take precautions. Environment Canada had several severe thunderstorm warnings and watches in effect Monday afternoon for areas acros

  • ‘Everyone wanted to bring everything': Manitoba First Nation evacuated due to wildfire

    Dozens of wildfires are burning in parts of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. Jayme Doll explains how heavy smoke has hampered evacuation efforts, and introduces you to one resident of the Mathias Colomb First Nation, who had to leave everything behind.

  • Democrats Want Biden To Go 'Beast Mode' And Fight Climate Change Via Executive Action

    Time is of the essence if the U.S. wants to avoid a global climate catastrophe, Democratic senators warned after hopes for climate legislation faded once again.

  • Netflix: Why some viewers are unsubscribing and switching off

    The dominance of the world's biggest streaming platform could be starting to weaken.

  • Angry parents question Uvalde, Texas school board

    Residents shouted and called for police accountability at a school board meeting in Uvalde, Texas on Monday, following the release of police body camera video that showed officers delaying before confronting a school shooter on May 24th. (July 19)

  • Kemi Badenoch emerges as potential Tory kingmaker as she gains votes in third round

    Kemi Badenoch has emerged as the potential kingmaker in the Tory leadership race as she picked up votes in the third ballot on Monday night.

  • Move thousands of homeless people into landmark L.A. Sears building? Some say no way

    A plan to house up to 10,000 homeless people on the former Sears campus in Boyle Heights draws backlash from residents.

  • NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to visit N.W.T. for 1st time

    The leader of the federal NDP will be visiting the Northwest Territories on Tuesday and Wednesday. Jagmeet Singh will be meeting with local leaders and community groups during his two-day visit which starts Tuesday, said Shane Pike, president of the Northwest Territories federal NDP. In a news release Monday, the NDP said Singh will meet with Tłı̨chǫ Region Chiefs on Tuesday afternoon. He'll then visit the Yellowknife's Farmers Market at Somba K'e Civic Plaza. At 6:15 p.m., Singh will host a me

  • 'Appalled, outraged, and disappointed': Climate change activists blast Manchin over budget bill

    After news emerged last Thursday night that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WVa., has refused to vote for any measures to mitigate climate change in a budget reconciliation bill this month, environmentalists and progressives Democrats erupted in frustration.

  • Technical difficulties blamed for delayed Yukon Senior Income Supplement payment

    Technical difficulties with the Yukon government's information management system are being blamed for a delay in payments to low-income seniors. Financial assistance from the Yukon Senior Income Supplement (YSIS) is usually deposited on the 15th of every month but it didn't happen last week. "We've been working to replace [the information management system] for a while, but it quit over the last month. We did our utmost to kind of reboot it, get it going again, and it really was not cooperating,

  • Olena Zelenska, Ukraine first lady, on high-profile US trip

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday as she began a series of high-profile appearances in Washington that will include a session with U.S. counterpart Jill Biden. Blue and yellow Ukrainian flags flew alongside American ones on Pennsylvania Avenue as Zelenska headed for her first announced event in the United States, the meeting with Blinken. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the secretary of state assured Zelenska of

  • Trudeau tours B.C. cherry farm, where weather events have affected crop

    KELOWNA, B.C. — The prime minister got a first-hand look at how heat and wildfires in British Columbia last year combined with mild temperatures in the earlier months of 2022 have left fruit growers with a lighter than normal crop. Justin Trudeau stopped at Lutz Orchards in Summerland, B.C. on Monday as he swung through the province on a summer tour across the country, meeting with workers in different occupations including farmers and growers. Trudeau asked Derek Lutz, the farm's owner, how the