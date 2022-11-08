Election 2022 live updates: Americans cast their ballots on Election Day; officials brace for disruptions

Election officials across the country are preparing for disruptions as voters cast ballots today in the first national election since 2020, when former President Donald Trump refused to accept the results and an angry mob later stormed the U.S. Capitol to prevent their certification.

President Joe Biden says democracy is on the ballot. So is his record and the fate of his agenda for the rest of his presidential term.

Biden's approval rating has been hovering in the low 40s in recent months, and it's expected to be a drag on Democratic candidates down the ballot.

The latest updates:

Stay in the conversation: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

When do polls open and close?: State-by-state breakdown of when you can cast your ballot

Voter turnout expected to be slightly lower than 2018

More than 40 million voters had already cast ballots before the first polling place opened Tuesday morning, according to the United States Elections Project at the University of Florida. A little more than half that total were mail-in ballots, and the rest voted early in person.

The number surpassed the total for the 2018 midterms, when roughly 39 million voted before Election Day. The vote total in the election overall that year amounted to 118.6 million, accounting for a turnout rate of about 50%.

Michael McDonald, founder of the Elections Project, expects turnout this year to be 49%.

"This would be slightly lower than the 50% turnout rate in the 2018 election," McDonald said.

'Harder for them to cheat that way': GOP voters hold onto mail ballots fearing rigged election

Disinformation disruption: Conspiracies about voting machines have Nevada's Nye County set for rare ballot hand count

With 239.5 million estimated eligible voters, that’s around 117 million expected to vote – with as many as 74 million of them set to hit polling places in person Tuesday.

“That’s still a fairly healthy turnout rate for modern midterm elections,” McDonald said in an analysis. “Aside from 2018 –which had the highest midterm turnout rate since 1914 –the last time we experienced midterm turnout rates in the mid-40 percent range was the 1960s.”

Story continues

— Donovan Slack

When do the polls close in my state?: A complete breakdown for Election Day 2022.

People in privacy booths vote in next week's midterm election at an early voting polling site at Frank McCourt High School on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Experts warn voters to be 'vigilant, but not paranoid'

As America braces for its first national election since 2020 – as Jan. 6 insurrectionists remain on trial, as candidates nationwide deny the results from presidential election, as the president warns of a “path to chaos” – experts on voting and extremism want to make two things clear.

First, voting in the United States remains extraordinarily safe.

Second, as millions of Americans still seethe over the 2020 election and cast doubt on the fairness of the electoral process, spurred on by lies and disinformation, the possibility remains of tense confrontations or even violence at polling places.

It’s a new normal for everyone – election officials, law enforcement officers and individual voters – who should be on alert, but not panicked, as they cast their votes, said Jared Holt, a senior researcher at the think tank the Institute for Strategic Dialogue and an expert on domestic extremism.

“When it comes to risks at the polls, I keep telling people to be vigilant, but not paranoid,” Holt said. ”Vigilance means being aware of some of the different things that you might see at polling locations and how to respond to those, whereas paranoia looks like believing armed goons are waiting outside your polling station now and maybe you just don't want to go vote at all, because you're worried about it.”

— Will Carless, Bill Keveney, and Trevor Hughes

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Election 2022 live updates: Senate, House control at stake in midterms