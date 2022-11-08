Election 2022 live updates: Americans cast their ballots on Election Day; officials brace for disruptions

Donovan Slack, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Election officials across the country are preparing for disruptions as voters cast ballots today in the first national election since 2020, when former President Donald Trump refused to accept the results and an angry mob later stormed the U.S. Capitol to prevent their certification.

President Joe Biden says democracy is on the ballot. So is his record and the fate of his agenda for the rest of his presidential term.

Biden's approval rating has been hovering in the low 40s in recent months, and it's expected to be a drag on Democratic candidates down the ballot.

The latest updates:

Stay in the conversation: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

When do polls open and close?: State-by-state breakdown of when you can cast your ballot

Voter turnout expected to be slightly lower than 2018

More than 40 million voters had already cast ballots before the first polling place opened Tuesday morning, according to the United States Elections Project at the University of Florida. A little more than half that total were mail-in ballots, and the rest voted early in person.

The number surpassed the total for the 2018 midterms, when roughly 39 million voted before Election Day. The vote total in the election overall that year amounted to 118.6 million, accounting for a turnout rate of about 50%.

Michael McDonald, founder of the Elections Project, expects turnout this year to be 49%.

"This would be slightly lower than the 50% turnout rate in the 2018 election," McDonald said.

'Harder for them to cheat that way': GOP voters hold onto mail ballots fearing rigged election

Disinformation disruption: Conspiracies about voting machines have Nevada's Nye County set for rare ballot hand count

With 239.5 million estimated eligible voters, that’s around 117 million expected to vote – with as many as 74 million of them set to hit polling places in person Tuesday.

“That’s still a fairly healthy turnout rate for modern midterm elections,” McDonald said in an analysis. “Aside from 2018 –which had the highest midterm turnout rate since 1914 –the last time we experienced midterm turnout rates in the mid-40 percent range was the 1960s.”

— Donovan Slack

When do the polls close in my state?: A complete breakdown for Election Day 2022.

People in privacy booths vote in next week's midterm election at an early voting polling site at Frank McCourt High School on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
People in privacy booths vote in next week's midterm election at an early voting polling site at Frank McCourt High School on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Experts warn voters to be 'vigilant, but not paranoid'

As America braces for its first national election since 2020 – as Jan. 6 insurrectionists remain on trial, as candidates nationwide deny the results from presidential election, as the president warns of a “path to chaos” – experts on voting and extremism want to make two things clear.

First, voting in the United States remains extraordinarily safe.

Second, as millions of Americans still seethe over the 2020 election and cast doubt on the fairness of the electoral process, spurred on by lies and disinformation, the possibility remains of tense confrontations or even violence at polling places.

It’s a new normal for everyone – election officials, law enforcement officers and individual voters – who should be on alert, but not panicked, as they cast their votes, said Jared Holt, a senior researcher at the think tank the Institute for Strategic Dialogue and an expert on domestic extremism.

“When it comes to risks at the polls, I keep telling people to be vigilant, but not paranoid,” Holt said. ”Vigilance means being aware of some of the different things that you might see at polling locations and how to respond to those, whereas paranoia looks like believing armed goons are waiting outside your polling station now and maybe you just don't want to go vote at all, because you're worried about it.”

Will Carless, Bill Keveney, and Trevor Hughes

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Election 2022 live updates: Senate, House control at stake in midterms

Latest Stories

  • Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Energized Republicans are eager to claw back power in Congress, working to break the Democrats' one-party hold in Washington and putting the future of President Joe Biden's agenda at stake this Election Day. With the narrowly held House and an evenly split Senate, Democrats could easily see their fragile grasp on power slip as they face a new generation of Republican candidates. Charismatic outsiders and populists, many newcomers to public office who have become inspired by Don

  • In blue-turned-red West Virginia, voters on both sides head to the polls with a sense of dread

    Voters are worried about inflation, abortion, a raging culture war and clashing views over the future of U.S. democracy.

  • When Trump Announces Candidacy, Watchdog Will File Insurrection Disqualification Challenge

    The 14th Amendment bars reelection of officials who have given aid and comfort to enemies of the government after taking an oath to defend it.

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • This Kilbride teen swam the 50m butterfly faster than Michael Phelps and has his eyes on the future

    A Kilbride teenager has swum the 50-metre butterfly race faster than any Canadian in his age group has done before — even outpacing prolific Olympic champion Michael Phelps when he was in the same age group. Chris Weeks, 17, who swims with the Mount Pearl Marlins, swam in the FINA World Cup in Toronto last weekend, securing a time of 23.91 seconds. The time is an unofficial Canadian record; the race can't be officially tracked since the 50-metre butterfly is not an Olympic discipline. For compar

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.