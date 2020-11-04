Election 2020: Chances of Trump refusing to leave skyrocket as Biden edges toward Electoral College threshold

After a chaotic election night, the nightmare scenario of a litigated result appears more likely.

The polarizing, hard-fought race for the White House is likely to extend well beyond Election Day — including the possibility that President Donald Trump may not concede as Democratic contender Joe Biden closes in on the 270 Electoral College threshold required to win.

After chaotic overnight market action that saw predictive markets swing dramatically toward Trump — then back to Biden by early Wednesday — betting data from Smarkets suggest there’s a now a 64% chance that Trump won’t concede if he loses the election. Moreover, the betting site’s investors believe there may not be a declared winner for several days.

As of early Wednesday, Biden appeared to have the advantage in Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin, with Arizona already called by The Associated Press. Provided he is confirmed the winner of those three states, the former Vice President will have the votes necessary to be inaugurated in January.

However, the narrow and inconclusive results in some states — and Trump significantly outperforming public opinion polls — have stoked fears of a contested election. That possibility has been on the radar since at least this summer, after a war of words between the president and the U.S. Postal Service fanned speculation that Trump could refuse to honor the results of the vote.

With the Trump campaign demanding a recount in Wisconsin, “the election outcome has morphed from a wide victory margin for the ‘Blue Wave’ to a more complicated result perhaps determined by the Supreme court,” investment bank Jefferies said in a morning research note.

With the president threatening to mount challenges across disputed states, “this means it could potentially take weeks for a result to be known. This could complicate the process for getting a stimulus bill passed before Christmas,” the bank added.

Heading into the election, polls and predictive markets overwhelmingly favored Biden to emerge as the next U.S. president, even as Trump narrows the polling gap in key competitive states. Investors appeared inured to the prospect of more legislative gridlock — thus preserving the status quo of divided government — with stocks roaring in midday trading, even as uncertainty lingered.

However, according to Smarkets’ Head of Political Markets Sarbjit Bakhshi, there was more going on beneath the surface of the hard numbers.

"We’re seeing this contrast between the betting markets and polling data partially because bettors are taking into account a host of potentially important factors that other models may not, such as polling errors, voter suppression, and issues related to the count,” Bakhshi said.

"If the result is subject to legal challenges, the Republicans’ packing of state courts and the pro-conservative Supreme Court could increase Trump's chance of ensuring the result he is looking for — something the Biden camp will know only too well,” the analyst said.

The orderly transition of power is a touchstone of American democracy, and essential to the stability of a market that’s viewed as the world’s most liquid and reliable. Yet for months, the president has alarmed some public officials with suggestions that he may not concede if he views the election results as fundamentally flawed or unfair to him.

In recent weeks, a clutch of high-ranking Republican lawmakers — including Senate Leader Mitch McConnell — have publicly rebuffed Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transition.

The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 24, 2020

In fact, some investors have fretted for months about an election that ends up in the courts. A recent survey by financial advisory firm deVere Group found that a whopping 72% of its clients cited an inconclusive or litigated result as their biggest market worry, and a separate analysis earlier this year by Eurasia Group this year listed a disputed election as its top global risk.

According to Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, “A contested election cannot be completely discounted. The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered an unprecedented surge in litigation related to how, and when, votes will be counted.”