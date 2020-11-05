Stock market news live updates: Wall Street extends gains after jobless claims; election stalemate in focus

Stock futures jumped Thursday morning to extend a rally from a day earlier, as traders honed in on the outcome of the U.S. election, with several key states’ results still hanging in balance.

As of Thursday morning, several key states including Pennsylvania and Nevada had yet to be called in favor of either candidate. The latter state is not set to resume tabulations again until about noon eastern on Thursday, with a large proportion of votes still outstanding.

Former Vice President Joe Biden had 264 electoral votes and President Donald Trump had 214, according to the Associated Press, with Biden only needing to win one more of the outstanding states where he is leading to win the presidency. Candidates require 270 electoral votes to be named the winner of the election.

States called for Trump: Ky., W. Va., S.C., Ala., Miss., Tenn., Okla., Ark., Ind., N.D., S.D., Wyo., La., Neb. (4 of 5 electoral votes), Kan., Mo., Idaho, Utah, Ohio, Iowa, Mont., Fla., Texas

States called for Biden: Vt., Va., Conn., Del., Ill., Md., Mass., N.J., R.I., N.Y., N.M., D.C., Colo., N.H., Calif., Ore., Wash., Hawaii, Minn., Ariz., Maine (3 of 4 electoral votes), Wis., Mich.

In the Senate races, however, Democrats looked on track to net just a single new seat, leaving a high likelihood that Republicans would maintain control of the chamber.

Equity markets rallied strongly amid the apparent lack of a Democratic sweep of both the White House and Senate. While the divided government outcome lowered the likelihood that a major stimulus package would be passed in the near-term, it raised odds that sectors and companies at risk of being impacted by new regulations and sweeping policy changes under a Democratic majority would come out untouched.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq surged more than 3.8% for its best session since April on Wednesday, and health-care and technology stocks led the 2.2% jump advances in the S&P 500. But elsewhere, bank stocks tumbled alongside Treasury yields, as anticipation of greater government spending was also unwound.

“What Wall Street wants more than everything is for nothing to happen in Washington. There is so much of a bias for a static policy environment – that you can actually make business decisions and have those decisions hold the test of time beyond a couple of years. And so more gridlock in Washington tends to be better,” Stephanie Miller, managing director of FiscalNote Markets, told Yahoo Finance Wednesday afternoon.

“The long-term bet on stability is what we’re all seeing, and that really checks out under either presidential scenario,” she added.

Other analysts agreed with this assessment. Based on a Jefferies analysis, periods of divided government led by a Democratic president led to an average gain for the S&P 500 of 33.9%, according to data spanning back to 1989. Periods with a unified government under a Democratic president averaged a 22.5% return, based on data over the same period.

Also on the radar is U.S. economic data. On Thursday, the Labor Department reported that U.S. states saw another 751,000 Americans file first-time unemployment benefits last week, as still-elevated coronavirus case counts threaten to weigh on the pace of recovery in the labor market. The figures are a harbinger for Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report.

Investors at least temporarily looked past the potential for a protracted battle for the White House. President Donald Trump’s campaign on Wednesday was already preparing to file lawsuits in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Michigan to challenge vote counts that were leaning in favor of Biden, and earlier in the day said it would seek a recount in Wisconsin, which was called for Biden.

—

8:30 a.m. ET: Jobless claims slightly worse than expected

The latest initial unemployment claims checked in slightly higher than expected in the latest week, as an additional 751,000 workers filed for benefits. A Bloomberg consensus forecasts expected 735,000, reflecting a labor market that remains scarred by the COVID-19 pandemic — and as new U.S. cases surge to their highest levels since the crisis began.

Stock futures, however, are still pointing to a sharply higher level, awaiting more news on the presidential election and Friday’s nonfarm payrolls data.

—

7:49 a.m. ET: Jefferies unveils 2021 S&P 500 price target of 3,750

Jefferies equity strategist Sean Darby expects stocks to go up by the end of next year.

The firm unveiled its 2021 S&P 500 price target of 3,750, implying about 8.9% appreciation from Wednesday’s closing prices. Darby, in a note Thursday, cited a more positive earnings growth outlook as reason for his call, with improving economic activity in the U.S. and abroad helping bolster corporate profits.