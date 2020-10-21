Election 2020: Mail-in ballots could face long waits in Michigan, Ohio, other swing states

With two weeks until the election, there are signs that delays continue to plague the U.S. mail, a tracking effort by the USA TODAY Network and the University of Maryland’s Howard Center for Investigative Journalism has found.

Of 64 letters and packages sent short distances within battleground states since mid-September, 14 took longer than the U.S. Postal Service’s own three-day service standard for first-class local mail. Most of the problems arose in Michigan, although Wisconsin, Ohio and Florida each had at least one late arrival as well.

Eight of the shipments took a week or more to get to their cross-town destinations, including one letter that still has not arrived, according to the post office’s online tracking system. The missing letter was put in the mail two weeks ago, on Oct. 6.

Although the mailings were too small in number to determine whether widespread delays are occurring, the erratic results make it hard to know whether or not your ballot will arrive at the elections office by the legal deadline. Millions of people are expected to vote by mail this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and most are registered Democrats.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said her office has spent all year preparing for contingency plans, including a slowdown in mail. The office has installed more than 1,000 drop boxes across the state and set up 21 new satellite offices for election needs in Detroit alone.

That massive intake apparatus "enables us to, today, two weeks out, recommend that people not use the mail," she said.

Responding to USA TODAY's findings, Benson said the delays "will certainly have an impact on our residents. Sometimes people only get mail two days a week. The impact of the slowdown extends far beyond the election. That's very real."

The news organization's results show at least some of the operational problems that arose with last summer’s appointment of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy -- and his cost-cutting measures -- have persisted into the fall. DeJoy ordered the dismantling and deactivation of mail sorting machines, barred overtime and required carriers and trucks to start routes at certain times, regardless of whether the mail was ready, resulting in widespread slowdowns.

The effort provides real examples of problems that more exhaustive datasets have indicated could occur. For example, quarterly on-time reports produced by the postal service show that the Detroit area has had one of the highest rates of late mail in the country, with 34% of mail delivered late.

USA TODAY found just how long the delay can be for letters that get misplaced or mishandled. Even if a tiny percent of ballots were to get set back by a week or two, it could translate to thousands of discounted ballots.

Roundabout journeys

Certified mail carries a bar code and a tracking number that allows customers to check online each time and location where postal employees scanned it into government computers and logged its status.

In 38 of the letters mailed by the news network, reporters inserted GPS tracking devices in bubble-wrapped manila envelopes to paint a more detailed portrait of why delays occurred.

On Sept. 21, a reporter mailed a GPS unit from a post office in Bradenton to a destination across town, just six miles northeast.

But GPS readings show the envelope went due north, 43 miles, to Tampa, where it stopped for the day.

From there, it traveled east, more than a third of the way across the state, to Lakeland.

Over the next five days, it went to Sebring, back to Lakeland, again to Tampa, then back to Bradenton. The package arrived at its destination on the Manatee River Sept. 28.

