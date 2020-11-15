Election 2020 live updates: GOP governor says Biden is the next president; John Bolton says Trump has no character

USA TODAY'S coverage of the 2020 election continues this week after Joe Biden won a bitterly fought presidential election and states work to finish counting their remaining ballots.

Be sure to refresh this page often to get the latest information on how things are going.

USA TODAY will have live election information from across the country.

Incoming White House chief of staff: Trump's tweets don't decide who's president

Incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain told NBC News’ "Meet the Press" that President Donald Trump’s claims of unfairness in the presidential race are “baselessly alleging” fraud when Biden "won because he got more votes."

“Donald Trump's Twitter feed doesn't make Joe Biden president or not president. The American people did that,” Klain responded.

For an effective transition of power, the Biden camp will need access to government services they’ve so far been denied. Klain said the president-elect’s team hopes to see the General Services Administration will release the funds needed to start that process in the coming week.

"Joe Biden's going to become president of the United States in the midst of an ongoing crisis. That has to be a seamless transition," Klain urged, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 245,000 people in the U.S.

Klain also said that Biden had spoken with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer about the need for “urgent action” on the coronavirus and economy.

“We have her back in handling this,” Klain said of Pelosi’s legislating. “Keep doing what you're doing to the Republicans. Let's get this done.”

Any potential coronavirus relief or economic stimulus deal, and indeed any subsequent legislation for a Biden administration, will go through a Republican-controlled Senate unless two runoff Senate races in Georgia are won by the Democrats.

"It will certainly be helpful to win those seats in Georgia, but we're not going to let anything deter us from moving forward with our agenda," Klain said. He added that, “I think you'll see the president-elect campaign down there as we get closer to election day.”

The Senate runoffs in Georgia are scheduled for Jan. 5, fifteen days before Biden is scheduled to be sworn in as the 46th president.

– Matthew Brown

Ex-national security adviser Bolton: Trump not conceding a 'character test' for GOP

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton excoriated Republican leaders Sunday on ABC News’ “This Week,” saying that it is “very important” the party acknowledge President Donald Trump lost his reelection bid.

Bolton said that “it's clearer and clearer there isn't any evidence” to substantiate Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud, but also noted that “if the Republican voters are only hearing Donald Trump's misrepresentations, it's not surprising that they believe it."

When asked his opinion of Trump's refusal to concede, Bolton said, "Well, if he had any character, I would say it's perfectly in character."

"It displeases him when reality doesn't conform to the image that he has of it," continued the adviser to several Republican administrations, who is known for his hawkish views. He added that while he doesn't expect Trump "to go graciously" he does "expect him to go."

Bolton said that he thought it was "critical" for Republican leaders to oppose the president’s unfounded claims and that the situation presented a "character test for the Republican Party."

"I think pretty soon we'll get the stab in the back theories," Bolton predicted of Trump’s ultimate response to his loss. "We'll get the dark conspiracy theories continued. And he will make life as difficult as he can for the incoming Biden administration."

Bolton also called recent firings of senior officials in the departments of Defense, State and Homeland Security “decapitations” and predicted they would be "very damaging, not just for the current administration, but for the incoming administration as well."

– Matthew Brown

Arkansas GOP Governor: Joe Biden will be the next president

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that he expected Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States, becoming the latest on a small but growing list of elected Republicans who have acknowledged Biden’s victory.

