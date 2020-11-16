Election 2020 live updates: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris to speak on economic plans

USA TODAY'S coverage of the 2020 election continues this week as states prepare to finish certifying their vote counts after Joe Biden's victory in the hard-fought presidential race. President Donald Trump has yet to concede the race as Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris meet with transition advisers and prepare to take office in January.

Joe Biden is still not getting the daily intelligence briefings presidents-elect traditionally receive despite calls by a key Republican senator that he would “step in” to help make that happen.

Last week, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told a Tulsa, Oklahoma, radio station he not only thinks Biden should be getting the same briefings President Donald Trump is getting but that he would intervene.

“There’s nothing wrong with (former) vice president Biden getting the briefings to be able to prepare himself so he can be ready,” he told KRMG. “If that’s not occurring by Friday (Nov. 13), I will step in as well and be able to push that this needs to occur.”

But Saturday, Lankford told Newsmax, a conservative media outlet, that his comments were misconstrued with regard to the General Services Administration, the little-known federal agency that oversees the transition from one administration to the next. Lankford is chairman of the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs subcommittee that oversees the GSA.

Lankford said he’s not trying to pressure the GSA to provide the briefings but simply wants them to explain the process for deciding whether Biden – or any future presidential candidate – should be recognized as the president-elect for the purposes of access to transition funding and documents, such as the daily briefings.

“GSA has never been challenged at this spot to say ‘make a decision.’ In their statute, it says they have to ascertain who the winner was and then start to be able help them in the transition. Well, ascertain could mean a lot of things to a lot of people. So, they’ve got to be able to work through the process,” Lankford told Newsmax. “So, as the oversight person for them, I’m engaging with them to help them through this process to just be a sounding board for their team. But they’ve got to make the decision.”

On Sunday, Biden’s incoming chief of staff Ron Klain told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that they’re hoping to start receiving the briefings this week.

Trump continues to contest the election, even though results show him losing both the Electoral College and the popular vote.

– Ledyard King

Georgia election chief fires back at Trump and ex-Rep. Doug Collins

After a barrage of unfounded claims from President Donald Trump questioning various aspects of Georgia’s voting system, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger fired back.

In a series of Facebook posts from the Secretary of State page, Raffensperger, a Republican, addressed claims about the makers of the state’s election system, Dominion, as well as claims made by the president about Georgia’s recount and absentee ballots system.

Raffensperger, in an uncharacteristically aggressive retort, included a shot at former Rep. Doug Collins, a Republican who was gunning for the senate seat currently held by Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Collins, who didn’t get enough votes to make it into the runoff, has repeated Trump's misleading claims about the Georgia recount.

“We strengthened signature match. We helped train election officials on GBI signature match — which is confirmed twice before a ballot is ever cast. Failed candidate Doug Collins is a liar — but what’s new?” Raffensperger’s post read.

“Our office has received multiple requests to match ballots back to voters — exposing how a Georgia voter has voted.” Raffensperger’s post read. “We stand ready to prevent any and all attempts from any party to intimidate voters. Georgia voters have a right to vote in secret without intimidation from any political candidate or party. ”

– Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News