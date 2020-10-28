Election 2020 live updates: Trump, Harris campaign in Arizona; Obama knocks Trump on COVID response

With six days until Election Day, the campaigns turn to swing-state Arizona.
President Donald Trump will hold two rallies – in Bullhead City and Goodyear – while Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democrats' vice presidential nominee, will meet with Latina business owners and encourage residents to vote in Tucson and Phoenix.
A last-minute push by both sides suggests Arizona is very much still in play. USA TODAY's average of averages on Monday had Joe Biden leading by 2.7 percentage points in Arizona, but with Trump making gains. The campaign stops Wednesday likely break an all-time record for presidential ticket visits to the state.
The Biden campaign continues to attack Trump on his response to the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama slammed Trump's handling of COVID-19 during a speech in Orlando, saying the president wouldn't be complaining about coverage of the virus had he handled it better.
“He’s complaining, he’s jealous of COVID’s media coverage," Obama said. "If he had been focused on COVID from the beginning, cases would not be reaching new record highs.”
- Where is Pence?: Vice President Mike Pence makes campaign stops in Mosinee, Wisconsin, and Flint, Michigan, on Wednesday.
- Where is Biden?: Biden will give a speech today on health care, including his plan to address COVID-19.
- Biden quotes FDR: In Warm Springs, Georgia, the former vice president quoted the late President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, saying "Today … we must cultivate the science of human relationships — the ability of all peoples, of all kinds, to live together and work together in the same world at peace."
- Iowa: Biden and Pence will campaign in Iowa this week. Here's why.
- The Trump-Fauci relationship: The president's relationship with the United States' leading infectious disease expert has publicly eroded as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. Here's a timeline of Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci's relationship.
- Obama in Florida: Biden's former boss had a lot to say about the Trump administration during his stop in Orlando on Tuesday, including Jared Kushner's most recent statement about Black Americans.
📆 Six days until Election Day, 84 days until Inauguration Day, 65 days left in 2020.
🗳️ Voting: See USA TODAY's Voter Guide for information on registering to vote, when your state begins voting and what the candidates think about the issues.
Positive COVID-19 test on staff puts Iowa Democrat's Senate campaign on hold
Theresa Greenfield, Democratic candidate for Senate in Iowa, will pause her campaign's RV tour after members of her staff came into contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19.
The disruption comes just six days before Election Day as campaigns make their final push to meet with and persuade voters. Greenfield is in the midst of an intensely competitive race against Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. The race is key in Democrats' efforts to take back the Senate from Republican control.
"While masks and social distancing measures are required at all of our in-person events, our campaign is temporarily pausing our RV tour, including today’s events, at the advice of medical professionals in order to take appropriate precautions to ensure we protect the health and safety of Iowans and our team," campaign spokesperson Sam Newton said in a statement Wednesday.
Newton said Greenfield plans to be tested.
"Theresa regularly gets tested for COVID-19 and recently tested negative, but she’s getting tested again to be safe," he said in the statement. "She is eager to get back on her GOTV tour once we get test results and we’re absolutely certain it’s safe to do so, which is hopefully very soon.”
– Brianne Pfannenstiel, Des Moines Register
Bloomberg spending $1 million per day to help Biden in Texas
In the latest sign that Texas is really in play in the presidential race, Michael Bloomberg will be spending about $1 million a day the last week of the campaign on statewide advertising in Texas in both Spanish and English to help Democratic nominee Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump.
Howard Wolfson, a top Bloomberg adviser, told The New York Times Tuesday morning that the billionaire businessman and former Democratic presidential contender, who has already committed $100 million to helping Biden in the critical swing state of Florida, had asked his team to poll other states where Trump may be especially vulnerable and both Ohio and Texas looked ripe.
Altogether, Bloomberg’s super PAC, Independence USA, will spend $15 million on advertising in the two states beginning Wednesday, the Times reported. The Texas ads will attack the president for mismanaging the response to COVID-19.
The ads will run through Election Day.
– Jonathan Tilove (Austin American Statesman)
Thousands of Trump rally attendees in Nebraska stranded in freezing cold after event
It was 34 degrees when President Donald Trump ended his campaign rally in Omaha, Nebraska’s Eppley Airfield Tuesday night and boarded Air Force One.
Over the course of the next four hours, thousands of Trump rally attendees were stranded outside of the event — waiting for buses that were delayed due to what the Trump administration told an Omaha reporter was a traffic jam.
Aaron Sanderford, a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald, was told by Trump officials that buses were having difficulty traveling through the access road to the rally site — which was “limited to one direction.”
The report was corroborated by CNN correspondent Jeff Zeleny, who said that thousands continued to be stuck nearly an hour-and-a-half after Trump left Omaha and called the scene a "cluster."
– Joshua Bote
Trump to women at Michigan rally: 'We're getting your husbands back to work'
President Donald Trump made an appeal to women voters at a rally in the battleground state of Michigan one week before Election Day: that he would help their husbands recover from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm also getting your husbands, they want to get back to work, right? They want to get back to work. We're getting your husbands back to work, and everybody wants it," Trump said. "And the cure can never be worse than the problem itself."
Moments earlier, Trump was touting his support among women, claiming that they would back him in the presidential election because "they want security, they want safety, they want law and order."
"We're going to do great. And I love women, and I can't help it. They're the greatest. I love them much more than the men," he said.
– Jeanine Santucci
Poll: GOP Sen. Susan Collins trails Democratic challenger Sara Gideon
With less than a week until Election Day, Republican Sen. Susan Collins is trailing Democratic challenger Sara Gideon by a slim margin, according to a poll released Wednesday.
Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House, is leading Collins, 47% to 43%, among likely voters, according to the poll by Colby College in Waterville, Maine, and first reported by USA TODAY. A combined 7% of voters are supporting Independent candidates Lisa Savage (5%) and Max Linn (2%).
Dan Shea, Colby College government department chair and lead researcher on the poll, noted there hasn’t been much movement over the past few months between Gideon and Collins, as there are few undecided voters left.
– Rebecca Morin
Big Tech chiefs Zuckerberg, Dorsey and Pichai to testify before senators
Republicans will escalate charges of anti-conservative bias against social media companies a little less than a week before Election Day when they haul the leaders of the nations’ top internet companies before a Senate committee to question how these powerful online platforms decide what content is allowed and what’s not.
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey and Google’s Sundar Pichai are scheduled to answer growing criticism from the right over the moderation of prominent conservatives' posts, including President Trump, before the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday.
Fueling tensions ahead of the hearing are explosive allegations by conservatives that Facebook and Twitter interfered in the 2020 election by throttling a New York Post article earlier this month that alleged ties between the Democratic presidential nominee and his son Hunter’s business dealings with Ukraine.
– Jessica Guynn
