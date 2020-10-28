Election 2020 live updates: Trump, Harris campaign in Arizona; Obama knocks Trump on COVID response

With six days until Election Day, the campaigns turn to swing-state Arizona.

President Donald Trump will hold two rallies – in Bullhead City and Goodyear – while Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democrats' vice presidential nominee, will meet with Latina business owners and encourage residents to vote in Tucson and Phoenix.

A last-minute push by both sides suggests Arizona is very much still in play. USA TODAY's average of averages on Monday had Joe Biden leading by 2.7 percentage points in Arizona, but with Trump making gains. The campaign stops Wednesday likely break an all-time record for presidential ticket visits to the state.

The Biden campaign continues to attack Trump on his response to the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama slammed Trump's handling of COVID-19 during a speech in Orlando, saying the president wouldn't be complaining about coverage of the virus had he handled it better.

“He’s complaining, he’s jealous of COVID’s media coverage," Obama said. "If he had been focused on COVID from the beginning, cases would not be reaching new record highs.”

Theresa Greenfield, Democratic candidate for Senate in Iowa, will pause her campaign's RV tour after members of her staff came into contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The disruption comes just six days before Election Day as campaigns make their final push to meet with and persuade voters. Greenfield is in the midst of an intensely competitive race against Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. The race is key in Democrats' efforts to take back the Senate from Republican control.

"While masks and social distancing measures are required at all of our in-person events, our campaign is temporarily pausing our RV tour, including today’s events, at the advice of medical professionals in order to take appropriate precautions to ensure we protect the health and safety of Iowans and our team," campaign spokesperson Sam Newton said in a statement Wednesday.

Newton said Greenfield plans to be tested.

"Theresa regularly gets tested for COVID-19 and recently tested negative, but she’s getting tested again to be safe," he said in the statement. "She is eager to get back on her GOTV tour once we get test results and we’re absolutely certain it’s safe to do so, which is hopefully very soon.”

In the latest sign that Texas is really in play in the presidential race, Michael Bloomberg will be spending about $1 million a day the last week of the campaign on statewide advertising in Texas in both Spanish and English to help Democratic nominee Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump.

Howard Wolfson, a top Bloomberg adviser, told The New York Times Tuesday morning that the billionaire businessman and former Democratic presidential contender, who has already committed $100 million to helping Biden in the critical swing state of Florida, had asked his team to poll other states where Trump may be especially vulnerable and both Ohio and Texas looked ripe.