Election 2020 live updates: Bolton says Republicans 'coddling' Trump; Georgia will do hand recount

USA TODAY'S coverage of the 2020 election continues this week after Joe Biden won a bitterly fought presidential election and states work to finish counting their remaining ballots.

USA TODAY will have live election information from across the country.

President-elect Biden may name his White House chief of staff as early as Thursday, according to CNN and NBC.

Ron Klain has been seen widely as a front-runner for the position.

Klain was a senior adviser to the Biden campaign. He also served as chief of staff to vice presidents Biden and Al Gore, and headed the White House response to the Ebola epidemic in Africa during the Obama administration.

The outlets also reported Biden may announce additional senior West Wing advisers and staffers by the end of the week.

– Savannah Behrmann

President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, said Republicans should urge the president to concede the election and accused GOP lawmakers of “coddling” Trump while he “trashes the U.S. electoral system.”

Trump has refused to concede his loss to Democrat Joe Biden, falsely suggested there was widespread fraud and directed his campaign to challenge the results in court.

In a stinging Washington Post opinion piece, Bolton said Trump has not provided any evidence to support his claims of fraud and is causing “grievous harm” to Americans’ confidence in the country’s constitutional system.

Bolton said Republicans are kowtowing to Trump because they want to win the two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia, which will be decided in a Jan. 5 runoff. But, he argued, the GOP’s refusal to stand up to Trump will do short- and long-term damage to the party.

“Coddling proponents plead that an enraged Trump will jeopardize the chances of victory in the Georgia runoffs,” he wrote. “But that is true only if party leaders do not speak up, explaining to voters what the real facts are. Do we in the GOP not trust our own base enough to absorb the truth?”

“ … The more Republican leaders kowtow, the more Trump believes he is still in control and the less likely he will do what normal presidents do: make a gracious concession speech; fully cooperate with the president-elect in a smooth transition process; and validate the election process itself by joining his successor at the Jan. 20 inauguration,” Bolton writes.

He said it’s a matter of U.S. national security to begin the transition process and said Republicans’ “passivity risks additional negative consequences for the country,” pointing to Trump’s decision to fire his Defense Secretary Mark Esper earlier this week. He said Washington is "filled with rumors" that FBI and CIA leaders are next on Trump's chopping block.

– Deirdre Shesgreen

President-elect Joe Biden paid his respects on Veterans Day Wednesday at the Philadelphia Korean War Memorial.

Biden, along with Dr. Jill Biden, visited the memorial at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia for 15 minutes, and was accompanied by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

During Biden’s visit, a local honor guard posted the colors, Private First Class Albert El offered a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. The president-elect also placed a wreath at the memorial.

More than 100 people gathered at the memorial during Biden’s visit. He did not make any public remarks but took photos with several groups of people.

“The women and men who have fought and sacrificed for our country are heroes, and the rest of us owe them an unpayable debt. They have earned our thanks and, above all, our respect," Biden said in a statement.

In his statement, Biden also paid respects to his late-son Beau, who was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard.

“We prayed every night and morning for his safety, and we missed him at every family gathering or when tucking his children in at night. It was hard. It hurt. These are challenges most American families never have to face,” Biden said.