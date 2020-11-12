Election 2020 live updates: GOP senator says he'll 'step in' if Biden doesn't start receiving briefings

USA TODAY'S coverage of the 2020 election continues this week after former Vice President Joe Biden won a bitterly fought election against President Donald Trump and states work to finish counting their remaining ballots. Nearly all states have been called at this point as the Trump campaign challenges the outcomes in many states. Biden meanwhile is continuing with his transition, meeting with advisors and world leaders and possibly naming staff in the days and weeks to come.

Republican Sen. James Lankford said he’d “step in” if President-elect Joe Biden doesn’t start receiving official government briefings, which have not yet been given to him as he prepares to be sworn in Jan. 20.

Lankford, of Oklahoma, discussed the transition process with Tulsa radio station KRMG and host Russell Mills on Wednesday. When the issue of Biden not receiving briefings was raised, Lankford replied, “That should be resolved by Friday.” He said the U.S. General Services Administration can start certifying state election results Friday and that he, as a member of the Senate Oversight Committee, has “already started engaging in this area.” He noted President Bill Clinton made available briefings to then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush in 2000.

“There’s nothing wrong with Vice President Biden getting the briefings to be able to prepare himself so that he can be ready. The president’s already getting those. There’s nothing wrong with the former vice president getting those,” he told KRMG. “If that’s not occurring by Friday, I will step in as well to be able to push and say ‘This needs to occur’ so that regardless of the outcome of the election, whichever way that it goes, people can be ready for the actual task.”

Biden has been declared the winner of the presidential election, though President Donald Trump and his campaign are alleging unsubstantiated voter fraud in a number of states. Over the coming weeks states will certify their election results.

– Sean Rossman

President Donald Trump leaves after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on November 11, 2020. - US President Donald Trump made his first official post-election appearance Wednesday for what should be a moment of national unity to mark Veteran's Day, now marred by his refusal to acknowledge Joe Biden's win. The president visited Arlington National Cemetery, four days after US media projected his Democratic rival would take the White House. More

Ron Klain, a senior campaign advisor for Joe Biden and one-time top aide for the former vice president, is set to become the president-elect's White House chief of staff, the Biden campaign announced Wednesday night.

Klain was Biden's chief of staff when he was vice president and also served as chief of staff to vice president Al Gore. By tapping Klain to lead his White House, Biden has chosen a Washington veteran with experience fighting the Ebola outbreak just as the new president makes ending the COVID-19 pandemic his top priority.

The hire, the first made by Biden for his new administration, marks another step toward his White House transition as President Donald Trump contests election results with baseless claims of voter fraud.

– Joey Garrison, John Fritze and Savannah Behrmann

President Donald Trump sought to clear the political air Wednesday by endorsing Ronna McDaniel for another term as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

