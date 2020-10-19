Election 2020 live updates: Early voting begins in Florida; Kamala Harris in Orlando, Jacksonville; Trump in Arizona

Early in-person voting begins today in Florida, the battleground state where the Trump and Biden campaigns have increasingly dedicated their time and money in the final weeks of the presidential campaign.

The two campaigns have flooded the state with ads as polls show a tight race there. The Sunshine State's 29 electoral votes are crucial to a win for both President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be in Orlando and Jacksonville Monday to encourage early voting. The California senator is restarting live campaigning after she canceled several weekend campaign events because members of her staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The two camps also are looking ahead to Thursday, when Biden and Trump will meet in a final debate in Nashville and the Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on the confirmation of Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Bill Barr: The attorney general's steadfast defense of President Donald Trump has drawn the Justice Department into the middle of partisan politics.

The ex-CIA director told USA TODAY in an interview he worries about the social and political havoc President Donald Trump may unleash between Election Day and Inauguration Day if Joe Biden wins. Where are the candidates?: While Harris is in Florida, President Donad Trump holds rallies in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. Vice President Mike Pence campaigns Monday in Maine and Pennsylvania.

While Harris is in Florida, President Donad Trump holds rallies in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. Vice President Mike Pence campaigns Monday in Maine and Pennsylvania. Third debate: Trump attacked NBC News White House Correspondent Kristen Welker days before she moderates the final debate in Nashville on Thursday.

📆 15 days until Election Day, three days until the final presidential debate, 93 days until Inauguration Day, 75 days left in 2020.

Facing polls that give Joe Biden double-digit leads – and news reports that some of his aides believe he will lose the election – President Donald Trump sought Monday to boost the morale of his staff with a pep talk.

"These are suppression stories and suppression polls," Trump said during a 25-minute conference call.

Trump claimed "internal polls" show him ahead in key states – though he did not share details – and attacked reporters for promoting "fake news" about doubts within his campaign team.

The incumbent repeated deeply personal attacks on Biden, calling him "corrupt" and saying "he should be in jail," despite a lack of any evidence of wrongdoing by the Democratic nominee.

The president also criticized members of his own administration, singling out Dr. Anthony Fauci and saying that firing the infectious diseases expert would be more trouble than it's worth.

Trump claimed Fauci drops a "bomb" every time he goes on television, but "there's a bigger bomb if you fire him. This guy's a disaster."

Voters in numerous polls have questioned Trump's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, but Trump said people don't want to hear about the pandemic and are saying "just leave us alone."

"People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots," Trump said.

Published polls paint a different picture than the one Trump gave his staff.

An analysis of various polls from FiveThirtyEight gives Biden 52.5% of the national vote, compared to 41.8% for Trump, a difference of 10.7 percentage points.

The FiveThirtyEight analysis also gives Biden leads of more than 6.5 percentage points in the pivotal states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

– David Jackson

Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said that it came as no shock to him when President Donald Trump announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 because the president regularly eschewed the use of masks "as a statement of strength" and put himself in "precarious" situations.

Fauci, who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, was asked in a CBS News "60 Minutes" interview that aired Sunday if he was surprised the president contracted the coronavirus.

