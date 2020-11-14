Election 2020 live updates: MAGA goes to Washington; Sen. Scott quarantines; Dems change dinner plans

USA TODAY'S coverage of the 2020 election continues this week after Joe Biden won a bitterly fought presidential election and states work to finish counting their remaining ballots.

Sen. Rick Scott quarantines despite testing negative for COVID-19

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is current quarantining after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

"After arriving in Florida last night, I came into contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID," Scott tweeted.

Although Scott tested negative for the virus Saturday and has no symptoms, he also said in his tweet that "out of an abundance of caution, I will be immediately quarantining."

Scott was returning from Georgia, after attending a campaign event for two of his Republican colleagues: Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Both face runoff elections for both Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats.

The event was held inside a restaurant, where "hundreds of supporters" gathered to hear Scott speak, according to the Georgia recorder.

This isn't the first COVID scare for the Florida Senator. He was tested after Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C. – both of whom he sits on a committee with – tested positive after the White House Rose Garden ceremony to announce the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

– Sarah Elbeshbishi

MAGA goes to Washington

WASHINGTON — Thousands of people clad in red, white and blue were gathering at a rally in support of outgoing President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, to support the president and to echo his baseless claims of "voter fraud" in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has refused to concede and falsely claims the election was stolen from him.

The rallies – advertised by several names including Million MAGA March, Stop the Steal and March for Trump – were planned to protest purported "voter fraud," to "show support for our President" and "demand a free and fair election."

Trump, who hinted Friday on Twitter that he might spot by, rolled through the crowd in the presidential motorcade down Pennsylvania Avenue when he left the White House for a round of golf. His supporters cheered, waved and whistled, chanting "USA! USA!", "We want Trump! We want Trump!" and "Four more years! Four more years!"

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany misrepresented the crowd size by several factors of 10 in a tweet falsely claiming the thousands who gathered to support Trump numbered more than a million.

– Christal Hayes N'dea Yancey-Bragg and Grace Hauck

COVID-19 cases surged in Pennsylvania after Trump visits, Biden celebrations

As Pennsylvania grapples with a record number of positive COVID-19 cases, concerns are mounting that some of the infections could be blamed on the 2020 presidential election.

President Donald Trump's campaign rallies attracted tens of thousands of supporters in the waning days of his re-election bid in Pennsylvania.

President-elect Joe Biden's supporters poured into the streets in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and other cities in Pennsylvania and across the country on Saturday to celebrate the Democratic challenger's win.

But those mass gatherings exceeded state limits and public health recommendations.

— Candy Woodall, USA TODAY Network Pennsylvania Capitol Bureau

Lou Dobbs says GOP should refuse to accept election results

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump who has parrotted the president's baseless claims the election was "fraudulent," demanded Friday night that Republicans refuse to accept the results.

During his interview with Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., Dobbs called the election an attempt by "radical" Democrats to "take over the country and deny this president what is rightfully his: a second term."

