Election 2020 live updates: Obama taunts Trump, 'he's jealous of COVID's media coverage'

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign heads south on Tuesday, with the former vice president stumping in Georgia as his former boss, President Barack Obama, accused President Donald Trump of whining at an Orlando, Florida, rally.

Southern states are just a few of the battleground areas the two sides are fighting for with exactly one week until Election Day Nov. 3. Trump has been on a Rust Belt swing as of late, with a focus on Pennsylvania, where Biden also visited yesterday. Trump campaigns in Michigan and Wisconsin today before heading to Nebraska.

Sen. Kamala Harris campaigns in Reno, Nevada, and Las Vegas Tuesday while Vice President Mike Pence gives speeches in South Carolina and North Carolina.

Trump and Republicans completed their sprint to get Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court before Election Day. Barrett was confirmed in a narrow Senate vote Monday evening and then sworn in shortly after at the White House by Justice Clarence Thomas. She'll take the judicial oath on Tuesday, allowing her to begin work on the court.

📊 What the polls are saying: USA TODAY's average of averages showed Trump gained on Biden in nine of the 12 battleground states over the past week, though Biden still leads in 10 of those states.

📆 Seven days until Election Day, 85 days until Inauguration Day, 66 days left in 2020.

Obama to Trump: 'You shouldn't brag that some of our greatest adversaries want you in office'

Former President Barack Obama rallied voters again in Florida with an acid mixture of criticism and ridicule of Trump’s administration.

"Our current president, he whines that '60 Minutes' is too tough,” Obama said of Trump’s interview that was broadcast Sunday. “You think he's gonna stand up to dictators? He thinks Lesley Stahl is a bully.”

Obama’s appearance in Orlando for Biden followed campaign visits Saturday to Miami and Wednesday to Philadelphia. Florida is a swing state that Trump won in 2016, and the corridor along Interstate 4 between Orlando and Tampa is the most fought-over part of the state.

Obama made many of the same points criticizing Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic collapse. But his sharpest commentary landed as humor, such as when Trump complains about the amount of news coverage about the number of deaths and cases of COVID-19.

"He's jealous of COVID's media coverage!" Obama said. "If he had been focused on COVID from the beginning, cases would not be reaching new record highs.”

Obama, the first Black president, also ridiculed Trump’s comment in the Thursday debate that he was the best president for Blacks since Abraham Lincoln, which drew boos from the crowd in 273 cars for the drive-in event.

"His son-in-law says Black folks have to want to be successful," Obama said of comments Monday on "Fox & Friends" by Jared Kushner, a senior White House aide and Trump’s son-in-law. "That's the problem. Who are these folks? What history books do they read? Who do they talk to?"

Obama said leaders of China, North Korea and Russia want Trump to remain in office.

“We know because you've been giving them whatever you want. Of course they want you to win,” Obama said. “That's not a good thing. You shouldn't brag that some of our greatest adversaries want you in office," he said. "Why are you bragging about that? It doesn't make any sense."