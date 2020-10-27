Election 2020 live updates: Obama taunts Trump, 'he's jealous of COVID's media coverage'

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign heads south on Tuesday, with the former vice president stumping in Georgia as his former boss, President Barack Obama, accused President Donald Trump of whining at an Orlando, Florida, rally.
Southern states are just a few of the battleground areas the two sides are fighting for with exactly one week until Election Day Nov. 3. Trump has been on a Rust Belt swing as of late, with a focus on Pennsylvania, where Biden also visited yesterday. Trump campaigns in Michigan and Wisconsin today before heading to Nebraska.
Sen. Kamala Harris campaigns in Reno, Nevada, and Las Vegas Tuesday while Vice President Mike Pence gives speeches in South Carolina and North Carolina.
Trump and Republicans completed their sprint to get Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court before Election Day. Barrett was confirmed in a narrow Senate vote Monday evening and then sworn in shortly after at the White House by Justice Clarence Thomas. She'll take the judicial oath on Tuesday, allowing her to begin work on the court.
📊 What the polls are saying: USA TODAY's average of averages showed Trump gained on Biden in nine of the 12 battleground states over the past week, though Biden still leads in 10 of those states.
📆 Seven days until Election Day, 85 days until Inauguration Day, 66 days left in 2020.
Obama to Trump: 'You shouldn't brag that some of our greatest adversaries want you in office'
Former President Barack Obama rallied voters again in Florida with an acid mixture of criticism and ridicule of Trump’s administration.
"Our current president, he whines that '60 Minutes' is too tough,” Obama said of Trump’s interview that was broadcast Sunday. “You think he's gonna stand up to dictators? He thinks Lesley Stahl is a bully.”
Obama’s appearance in Orlando for Biden followed campaign visits Saturday to Miami and Wednesday to Philadelphia. Florida is a swing state that Trump won in 2016, and the corridor along Interstate 4 between Orlando and Tampa is the most fought-over part of the state.
Obama made many of the same points criticizing Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic collapse. But his sharpest commentary landed as humor, such as when Trump complains about the amount of news coverage about the number of deaths and cases of COVID-19.
"He's jealous of COVID's media coverage!" Obama said. "If he had been focused on COVID from the beginning, cases would not be reaching new record highs.”
Obama, the first Black president, also ridiculed Trump’s comment in the Thursday debate that he was the best president for Blacks since Abraham Lincoln, which drew boos from the crowd in 273 cars for the drive-in event.
"His son-in-law says Black folks have to want to be successful," Obama said of comments Monday on "Fox & Friends" by Jared Kushner, a senior White House aide and Trump’s son-in-law. "That's the problem. Who are these folks? What history books do they read? Who do they talk to?"
Obama said leaders of China, North Korea and Russia want Trump to remain in office.
“We know because you've been giving them whatever you want. Of course they want you to win,” Obama said. “That's not a good thing. You shouldn't brag that some of our greatest adversaries want you in office," he said. "Why are you bragging about that? It doesn't make any sense."
--Bart Jansen
Ex-US attorneys appointed by GOP presidents endorse Biden
A group of former U.S. attorneys appointed by Republican presidents are endorsing Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, citing what they described as politicization of the Justice Department under President Donald Trump.
"The president has clearly conveyed that he expects his Justice Department appointees and prosecutors to serve his personal and political interests in the handling of certain cases – such as the investigations into foreign election interference and the prosecution of his political associates – and has taken action against those who have stood up for the interests of justice," according to a statement from 20 U.S. attorneys who were appointed by Republican presidents, including George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon and Dwight Eisenhower.
– Kristine Phillips
DOJ can't represent Trump in E. Jean Carroll case
A federal judge Tuesday blocked the Justice Department's effort to intervene in a defamation case against President Donald Trump brought by E. Jean Carroll, who claimed the president disparaged her when he denied her claim that Trump raped her in the mid-1990s.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected the government's central argument that Trump was acting in his official duties as president last year when he denied magazine writer Carroll's allegation that he had raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in New York City.
The Justice Department's intervention was seen as an effort to shield the president from the potentially damaging legal action in the midst of a re-election campaign. The judge's ruling effectively keeps Carroll's claim alive.
– Kevin Johnson
Trump holds late-night swearing-in for Amy Coney Barrett
President Donald Trump held a hasty swearing-in ceremony Monday night following the Senate's confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.
Trump rushed back from the campaign trail in Pennsylvania for a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in the midst of a global pandemic.
The event took place near the Rose Garden, where a month earlier the federal appeals court judge from Indiana was introduced in a crowded setting that contributed to the spread of COVID-19, both at the White House and in the Senate.
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving member of the current court, delivered the constitutional oath of office. Most of the assembled guests wore masks.
On Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts will complete the process by delivering the judicial oath to the court's newest member.
– Richard Wolf and David Jackson
