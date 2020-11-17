Election 2020 live updates: Biden speaks to Netanyahu; Graham calls state officials on mail-in voting

Matthew Brown, USA TODAY
·9 min read

USA TODAY'S coverage of the 2020 election continues this week as states prepare to finish certifying their vote counts after President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the hard-fought presidential race. President Donald Trump has yet to concede the race as Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris meet with transition advisers and prepare to take office in January.

Be sure to refresh this page often to get the latest information on the election and the transition.

Biden meets with national security experts

President-elect Joe Biden met virtually Tuesday with defense, intelligence and foreign affairs advisers as part of his preparation for taking office Jan. 20 in the absence of formal national security briefings that are traditionally provided.

President Donald Trump continues to challenge the results of the election in federal court, so the General Services Administration hasn’t initiated a formal transition for Biden. But the former vice president and 36-year senator from Delaware assembled his own group of outside experts and former government aides for an online meeting at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware.

The meeting came the same day the Trump administration announced further U.S. troop reductions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Participants in Biden’s meeting included retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin of central command that oversees Iraq and Afghanistan; retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal, who led troops in Afghanistan; retired Navy Adm. William McRaven, who headed the special operations command; Tony Blinken, a former deputy secretary of State and deputy national security adviser; Avril Haines, former deputy national security adviser; Nicholas Burns, former undersecretary of State; and Samantha Power, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Several of those officials are reportedly under consideration for similar posts in Biden’s administration.

– Bart Jansen

Biden speaks to Netanyahu, offers ‘deep commitment’ to Israel

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuing his series of congratulatory phone calls with world leaders after winning the election this month.

Netanyahu’s office described the talk as “a warm conversation” and said “the President-elect reiterated his deep commitment to the State of Israel and its security.”

Netanyahu told Biden “the special bond between Israel and the US is a fundamental component of Israel's security and its policy,” the prime minister’s office said in a tweet. “The two agreed to meet soon in order to discuss the many issues on the agenda and reiterated the need to continue bolstering the steadfast alliance between the US and Israel.”

Netanyahu, a strong ally of President Donald Trump, first congratulated Biden in a video posted on Twitter Nov. 8, one day after Biden crossed 270 electoral votes to secure the presidency. But Netanyahu had refrained from calling Biden the “president-elect” until Tuesday.

Trump forged a strong relationship with Netanyahu in part by embracing controversial pro-Israel policies, such as recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a disputed territory the United Nations considers "occupied" by Israel. But their rapport often seemed based less on good chemistry than good politics – for both men – as they each faced their respective re-election battles.

Trump-Netanyahu: How two leaders reap political rewards from their cozy relationship

In Biden, Netanyahu has an old and trusted friend – someone who will be more predictable on foreign affairs, even if he is less tolerant of Netanyahu's hardline policies.

Modi tweeted that he congratulated Biden, reiterated “our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership” and discussed “our shared priorities and concerns” such as addressing the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region.

He said he also congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is set to become the first woman, first African American and first Indian-American vice president.

“Her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community, who are a tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations,” he wrote.

Biden last week kicked off the tradition of speaking to world leaders following his election win with western allies – Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland Germany, France and Italy – and later Japan, South Korea and Australia. He also spoke to Pope Francis.

– Joey Garrison and Deirdre Shesgreen

Sen. Lindsey Graham called officials in multiple states on election, mail-in voting

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, an ally of the president, has called officials in multiple swing states about election results and how they verify ballots.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused Graham on Monday of pressuring him to find ways to exclude or invalidate legally cast absentee ballots and reverse Trump’s loss in the state, Raffensperger said in an interview with the Washington Post.

Graham told reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday he has also called officials in Arizona and Nevada about the election, specifically to question the process for validating signatures on ballots. Graham said he spoke with Arizona’s Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and an official in Nevada whose name he could not recall.

Asked in what capacity he was making these calls, Graham said he was making the calls “as a United States Senator who is worried about the integrity of the election process nationally, when it comes to vote by mail.”

The South Carolina senator told reporters he was stepping in to check on other states.

He denied claims that he was pressuring officials to exclude ballots. “What I’m trying to find out is how you verify mail-in ballots,” he said, adding that there should be a bipartisan method in examining signatures and verifying ballots in states due to the expansion of mail-in voting this cycle.

– Christal Hayes

Biden names 9 White House aides

President-elect Joe Biden named nine White House aides on Tuesday, largely rewarding campaign staffers with plum assignments in his administration.

Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden's campaign manager and only the second woman to steer a successful presidential campaign, will become deputy chief of staff.

Steve Ricchetti, a longtime Biden adviser and lobbyist, will become counselor to the president.

Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, who was national co-chairman of Biden's campaign, will become senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

Biden team: Joe Biden names 9 top White House appointees, including Rep. Cedric Richmond and campaign manager O'Malley Dillon

Biden fleshed out his White House staff despite President Donald Trump continuing to fight results of the election in court. The staffing announcements followed Biden’s naming of Ron Klain, another former aide, as his chief of staff.

“I am proud to announce additional members of my senior team who will help us build back better than before," Biden said in a statement. "America faces great challenges, and they bring diverse perspectives and a shared commitment to tackling these challenges and emerging on the other side a stronger, more united nation."

– Bart Jansen

Sen. Chuck Grassley quarantining after COVID exposure

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19, he announced Tuesday.

"I learned today that I've been exposed to the coronavirus. I will follow my doctors' orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results. I'm feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it's important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy," the senator said.

Grassley plans to continue working virtually from home, according to the statement.

The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency after the vice president and speaker of the house. He was first elected to the Senate in 1980.

– Sean Rossman and Stephen Gruber-Miller

Biden warns 'more people may die' from COVID without cooperation on transition

President-elect Joe Biden put the potential impact of the Trump administration's refusal to cooperate with his transition team in stark terms on Monday, saying "more people may die" if they are not able to coordinate on management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite insurmountable vote counts, the president has continued to refuse to concede the race, baselessly insisting the election was stolen, citing false claims about widespread voter fraud. Amid his legal challenges to the election results, his administration has not authorized funds needed to initiate the transition, shared the president's daily intelligence briefing with Biden or coordinated with Biden's coronavirus team.

Biden said formalizing the transition to his administration would help him pull together a serious and consistent plan for dealing with the pandemic while choosing his personnel and coordinating with business and labor officials.

“It would make it a lot easier if the president were to participate,” Biden said.

Biden said that while Monday's news of second successful vaccine in early trials was important, the important work of giving to more than 300 million Americans lay ahead, and a coordinated transition would speed that process along.

"Getting a vaccine and a vaccination are two different things,” Biden said. “The sooner we have access to the administration’s distribution plan, the sooner this transition would smoothly move forward."

– William Cummings and Bart Jansen

Trump is expected to order troop withdrawals from Afghanistan and Iraq

President Donald Trump intends to order the withdrawal of U.S. troops from war zones in Afghanistan and Iraq, according to two administration sources.

The cuts would take effect by mid-January, according to the sources who were not authorized to speak publicly. Trump is scheduled to leave office on Jan. 20. President-elect Joe Biden would have the authority to reverse Trump’s order after he takes power.

There are about 4,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan and a few thousand in Iraq. Trump has vowed to end what he has referred to as "endless wars" in those countries. The United States has had troops in Afghanistan since 2001 after the 9/11 terror attacks, and in Iraq since the 2003 invasion.

Troop withdrawals: President Trump is expected to order troop withdrawals from Afghanistan and Iraq

Under the plan, which the sources said is being finalized, there would be about 2,500 U.S. troops total in each country once the drawdown is completed.

Trump has reduced troop levels in both countries since taking office. However, officials at the Pentagon have pushed back on precipitous withdrawals, arguing that reductions should be based on security conditions in each country.

– David Jackson and Tom Vanden Brook

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Election 2020 updates: Biden speaks to Netanyahu, Modi

