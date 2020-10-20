Election 2020 live updates: 2 weeks until Election Day, Trump in Pennsylvania as Democrats try to win over Cuban American voters

The end of the 2020 presidential campaign is near. With just two weeks until Election Day, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are making final appeals to voters key to winning what has been a contentious contest.

Trump holds a rally Tuesday in Erie, Pennsylvania, as both he and Biden fight for the Keystone State. The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Pennsylvania absentee ballots can be received up to three days after Election Day.

In Florida, which began in-person early voting Monday, Democrats are making a late push to woo Cuban Americans, who have overwhelmingly supported Trump.

Meanwhile, both sides prepare for Thursday's final presidential debate in Nashville, where the candidates' mics will be cut while the other speaks.

📊 What the polls are saying: Joe Biden holds a narrow 1-point lead over President Donald Trump in Florida, according to a poll released Tuesday. Trump leads Biden by 17 percentage points in Kentucky, a a far smaller advantage compared to 2016, when he beat Hillary Clinton by 30 percentage points in the state. In North Carolina, voters are nearly split, with Biden holding a 1-point edge in a survey of likely voters.

📆 14 days until Election Day, two days until the final presidential debate, 92 days until Inauguration Day, 74 days left in 2020.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court on Monday, likely allowing Barrett to take her place as the ninth justice just days before Election Day.

The Kentucky Republican outlined a schedule at his weekly news conference Tuesday that would mean the Senate would remain in session this weekend to debate her confirmation before voting on Monday.

“We'll be voting to confirm justice to-be Barrett next Monday,” McConnell said. "And I think that will be another signature accomplishment in our effort to put on the courts, the federal courts, men and women who believe in a quaint notion that maybe the job of a judge is to actually follow the law.”

Barrett has sailed through the confirmation process. After four days of hearings and hours of questioning by senators last week, a vote on her nomination is set to be taken up by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. The hearings were largely without controversy or drama, allowing Barrett to retain enough Republican support that is likely to lead to her confirmation.

McConnell plans to take up her confirmation on Friday, setting up two days of debate over the weekend and a final vote by the chamber on Monday – eight days before the election.

– Christal Hayes

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seemed to back away from a Tuesday deadline to reach a deal on a COVID-19 stimulus plan before the election.

Pelosi said in an interview with Bloomberg her Tuesday ultimatum was not actually a deadline to have a deal but in fact "the day where we would have our terms on the table, to be able to go to the next step."

Asked how a bill could come together, Pelosi left open the possibility a bill might not be passed until after the election, saying "we could still continue the negotiations. It might not be finished by Election Day."

Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill said Monday the speaker hoped she would "have clarity on whether we will be able to pass a bill before the election" by the end of Tuesday.

– Nicholas Wu

The Republican-controlled Senate is set to vote on the reauthorization of the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses as Congress runs up against a Tuesday deadline to reach a deal on COVID-19 stimulus before the election.