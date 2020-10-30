Election 2020, Kenosha killings suspect extradition hearing, 'The Mandalorian' returns: 5 things to know Friday

Where are the candidates? Trump, Biden head to the Midwest

President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden resume the onslaught of pre-election appearances Friday with both candidates set to appear in multiple Upper Midwest states. Trump will appear at rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Biden was already scheduled to speak at events in Iowa and Wisconsin Friday before adding an event in St. Paul, Minnesota. Both candidates spoke at events in Western Florida on Thursday with Trump not only lambasting the once-anonymous aide Miles Taylor, who criticized him in a high-profile New York Times column and subsequent book, but touting a new federal estimate that the economy grew at a stunning 33.1% annual rate in the July-September quarter. Biden responded by saying any economic recovery "is slowing if not stalling."

Kenosha killings suspect Kyle Rittenhouse set for extradition hearing

Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois youth facing homicide charges for a shooting that occurred during violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, faces an extradition hearing Friday. Rittenhouse, 17, shot and killed two people and wounded a third during civil unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25 in the wake of the police officer shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. Rittenhouse's defense team, which is challenging his extradition from Illinois to Wisconsin, says he acted in clear self-defense and have criticized the complaint filed against him just two days later as a political prosecution.

Barack Obama stops by LeBron's 'The Shop' for a pre-election episode

LeBron James' "The Shop" is getting a presidential client. Former President Barack Obama is joining James and Maverick Carter on Friday (9 p.m. ET/PT) for a special edition of HBO's "The Shop: Uninterrupted." The NBA superstar's show premiered in 2018 and has featured guests — including Kevin Hart, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill and several sports stars — as they sit around a barbershop and candidly discuss various topics. Obama, who recently critiqued President Donald Trump while promoting his former vice president, Joe Biden, tweeted earlier this week about his appearance on the show and noted he'd be talking about the Nov. 3 election.

Barack Obama recalls dealing with a global pandemic , facing racist comments in first memoir excerpt

Famed French attractions close as COVID-19 cases surge

Famed French attractions will remain closed Friday as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. President Emmanuel Macron, who imposed a national lockdown just days after the government imposed a curfew covering an estimated 46 million people, said the country is being "overpowered by a second wave."Disneyland Paris announced a "temporary" closure, while the Louvre, the Musée d'Orsay and The Centre Pompidou museums in Paris announced they were shuttering. The Palace of Versailles also said it would shut its doors. France has the fifth-highest number of coronavirus cases worldwide, with nearly 1.3 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 36,000 people have died.“We are submerged by the sudden acceleration of the virus,” Macron said in a national televised address earlier this week.

Season 2 of 'The Mandalorian' premieres on Disney+

Baby Yoda is back! Technically, our small friend known as The Child, returns for more adventures as Season 2 of the first "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" debuts Friday. The Disney+ show, set after "Return of the Jedi" and before the new movie trilogy released between 2015-19, finds The Child in the care of bounty hunter Din Djarin, aka Mando, (star Pedro Pascal) who must return the little one to its mysteriously described "own kind." Returning guest stars to the show nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy in 2020, include former MMA fighter Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and the busy Giancarlo Esposito, who earned an Emmy nod for his role, and also is starring in AMC's "Breaking Bad" prequel "Better Caul Saul" and Amazon's hit series "The Boys."

