Elected without elections, vax standoff, wowing World Cup

It’s Monday, June 20 and, as the nation celebrates the second national Juneteenth holiday, we honor those who have continued the fight against discrimination and injustice in the U.S.

The holiday gets its name from June 19, 1865, when Texas became the last state to proclaim that slaves were free, following President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

One way we end inequity and institutionalized discrimination is through fair representation in elective office. But what happens if voters never get a choice? Let’s ponder that in a bit.

Have you heard that the World Cup is coming to Miami in 2026? Brace yourself. It's gonna be big.

Soccer fans along with local elected officials react to Miami being selected as one of the cities for the FIFA 2026 World Cup venue during a watch party at Fritz & Franz Bierhaus in Coral Gables, Florida, on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

FIFA, the world soccer governing body, announced last week that Miami and Hard Rock Stadium will host the 2026 World Cup, which is being held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The mega sporting event is expected to be a big boost for South Florida’s tourism economy, bringing jobs, revenue and more global attention.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Elected without an election: Last week, Florida voters learned that the state’s major political parties are not doing too well at giving all voters the chance to evaluate how fairly they are being represented. The qualifying period to get on the primary and general election ballots for state and federal offices ended at noon Friday.

The result: Candidates in 36 state House and Senate races were elected with no opposition. That means that Florida’s voters won’t have a say in nearly a quarter of Florida’s 160 legislative races.

Here’s the breakdown: In the state Senate — where all 40 races are on the ballot this year because of redistricting — 8 candidates were elected without opposition: incumbent Sens. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, Debbie Mayfield, R-Indialantic, Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, Anna Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami Beach and incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples.

House Reps. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, and Bryan Avila, R-Miami Springs, will get promoted to the Senate without a single vote being cast.

28 free rides in statehouse: In the 120-member House, even more members were given free rides. Re-elected without opposition were Patt Maney, R-Shalimar, Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe, Chuck Brannan , R-Macclenny, Wyman Duggan, R-Jacksonville, Cyndi Stevenson. R-Saint Johns, Joe Harding, R-Ocala, Stan McClain, R-Ocala, Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, Thad Altman, R-Indialantic, Sam Killebrew, R-Winter Haven, Melony Bell, R-Bartow, Will Robinson, R-Bradenton, James Buchanan, R-Osprey, Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte, Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, Mike Giallombardo, R-Cape Coral, Bob Rommel, R-Naples, Lauren Melo R-Naples, Kaylee Tuck, R-Sebring, Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Gardens, David Borrero, R-Sweetwater, Alex Rizo-Hialeah and Daniel Perez, R-Miami.

The list included only five Democrats: Dianne Hart of Tampa, Christine Hunschofsky of Parkland, Michael Gottlieb of Davie, Felicia Robinson of Miami Gardens and Kevin Chambliss of Homestead.

Ponder this: How can voters hold elected officials accountable if they don’t ever get a chance to vote on them? Dissent is the lifeblood of democracy, but if there is no contest, no debate, how do voters evaluate their performance? Their ideas?

Ask legislators, and they’ll tell you the absence of competition is because voters are satisfied with the job they’re doing and see no reason to upset the status quo. But if they are truly honest, they’ll tell you that a minority of voters ever really pay attention to state elections. So is absence of competition apathy or assent?

Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera.

Rivera doesn’t make ballot: Meanwhile, former Miami Congressman David Rivera surprised many on Friday when he submitted his paperwork to qualify to run in state House District 119. But when the final list of qualifying candidates was posted by the Division of Elections, Rivera’s name was not among them. The former state representative is under federal investigation over a consulting arrangement with the Venezuelan state-run oil company and was recently ordered to pay a six-figure penalty for violating campaign finance laws.

Congressional contests: In contrast to the state Legislature, all 28 congressional races will be contests, including 13 candidates who qualified to succeed U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch in Florida’s Congressional District 23. The Palm Beach-Broward seat is expected to be a stronghold for Democrats. The frontrunner: Jared Moskowitz, former emergency management director under DeSantis and state legislator who was most recently appointed to fill a vacancy on the Broward County Commission.

DeSantis exerts his influence: For his part, DeSantis continues to work on eliminating dissent to his ideas in the state Legislature. Just when it looked like moderate Tampa Republican Shawn Harrison had entered the race to unseat Democrat Janet Cruz, the governor stepped in and endorsed a rival, former Green Beret Jay Collins. According to Politico, Harrison is now expected to abandon the race and step away, after the entire Senate leadership had endorsed him and spent $40,000 on his campaign.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is applauded in the House chamber as he walks up to the podium to address the joint session of the Florida Legislature at the Capitol in Tallahassee on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Hot races to watch: The Cruz v. Collins fight is definitely on our list of Senate races to watch. Here are a few others: In the District 5 race to replace Jacksonville Democrat Audrey Gibson, we’re watching the contest between Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney against state Rep. Tracie Davis.

Over in Senate District 15, Democrats Geraldine Thompson, a former senator and Orlando representative, is up against Ocoee Rep. Kamia Brown. In Broward County, former County Commissioner Barbara Sharief, a Democrat, is facing off against Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book in Senate District 35. In the Capitol city, former Florida State University and NFL football player Corey Simon, a Republican, is challenging Sen. Loranne Ausley, D-Tallahassee, in Senate District 3.

Watch this space for more to come.

School board candidates echo DeSantis lines: Nine candidates qualified Friday to run for four of nine seats on the Miami-Dade School Board this year, including three held by longtime incumbents. Can you imagine what the hot topics are in the non-partisan election? For the candidates backed by the governor, they’re running on parental rights, critical race theory and other DeSantis talking points.

COVID cases on the rise: As of June 13, Miami-Dade’s coronavirus test positivity rate jumped to 21%, up from 5% in early April, causing alarm for local public health officials and making the area a coronavirus hot spot among top U.S. tourist destinations. Last time Miami-Dade experienced positivity levels this high was during the omicron surge when the county hit a positivity rate of 35% of all COVID-19 tests administered.

A 14-year-old gets his first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot from Nurse Erica Goodin at the South Miami Children’s Clinic on May 15 last year. About 14,3411,629 eligible Floridians — 67.1% of the state’s population — have completed the two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the CDC.

Fits and starts on kids vaccines: Friday was an interesting day to watch the White House feud with Florida’s governor. The week began with the DeSantis administration confirming that Florida would be the only state in the nation not to preorder low-dose pediatric coronavirus vaccines for children younger than 5. The governor said that if parents want COVID-19 vaccines for their children, they can access them without the state’s help.

That news led to outcry from physicians, hospitals and health centers, who said the state’s position was indefensible. Congress started asking questions. And on Thursday, doctors and hospitals were told they would have access to the vaccine, but the state gave no indication that they would open up access to local healthcare providers.

By Friday, DeSantis’ administration changed course and allowed orders to go through the state, but it strongly disputed the characterization that they had changed anything.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) celebrates a touchdown with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) in the end zone during game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Bucs’ vax requirement: The DeSantis’ team took to Twitter last week to throw some shade on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ vaccination requirement for new employees. Department of Health Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern tweeted the link to a Bucs hiring announcement for an in-season video production intern and wrote: “This is against Florida law.”

It’s not. Florida law allows private employers to mandate vaccines, as long as an employee is allowed to “opt out” based on one of five exceptions.

Governor wants immigration probe: DeSantis last week asked the Florida Supreme Court to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate whether families, local governments and transnational criminal organizations are conspiring to illegally bring migrants to Florida. It is a rare use of a statewide grand jury, which has only been impaneled 20 times in more than 40 years. But it comes as DeSantis draws more attention to the issue of immigration as he seeks reelection in November.

A woman takes a photo of the images of the 11 Haitian women who died last month when the overloaded boat they were in capsized, at a church in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The boat was carrying an estimated 60 to 75 migrants, of which eleven were found dead, at least a dozen still missing and 38 rescued. (AP Photo/Dánica Coto)

Haitians continue to flea: Meanwhile, the situation in Haiti continues to deteriorate and the United Nations Security Council has concluded that gangs are increasingly running the capital and Haitians are fleeing to escape an alarming rise in kidnappings, homicides and deepening hunger. But the international community is not united in how to respond and the issue has not publicly registered on the governor’s radar.

An image of an unofficial challenge coin, obtained by the Miami Herald, memorializing the treatment of Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas last summer is circulating among border patrol officers.

Migrant ‘round-up’ pictured on coin: A controversial moment captured last fall on the U.S. southern border of an officer on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, has been memorialized on “a challenge coin” that is circulating among border patrol officers.

Images of the incident led to a public outcry and national scandal, with President Joe Biden demanding accountability for the officers and the Department of Homeland Security launching an independent investigation into the treatment of migrants there. But nearly a year later, the results of the investigation still have not been made public and the unofficial coin, a token of memorabilia, is circulating. The coin depicts white border agents using their reins as whips against Black migrants.

Hammer time is up: Marion Hammer, the gun-toting grandma who became a nationally recognized institution of gun politics, announced last week that she is retiring after four decades working as a state lobbyist for the National Rifle Association.

Marion Hammer is retiring as the NRA’s lobbyist in Florida.

Renner wants permitless guns: Hammer may not be actively working it, but gun legislation is expected to continue to advance on the legislative agenda next year. Incoming Florida House Speaker Paul Renner was recorded telling a supporter that he would move legislation next session that allows Floridians to carry guns without a permit.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez speaks during a press conference called by a group of leaders from the Cuban exile community at the Bay of Pigs Invasion’s Brigade 2506 headquarters in Little Havana to announce their position in reference to the sale by TelevisaUnivision of the Radio Mambi and WQBA, La Cubanisima to the newly formed Latino Media Network, on Wednesday June 08, 2022.

Fight over Miami’s airwaves: When TelevisaUnivision, Radio Mambí’s owner, announced it would sell the fixture of Miami’s Cuban exile community to Latino Media Network as part of a $60-million deal that includes 18 stations in majority Hispanic markets, the station was thrust back into the center of controversy over truth and power over who gets to narrate the story of Miami’s Hispanic communities.

Critics have noted that an investment firm tied to Democratic mega-donor George Soros is helping to finance the deal and called the new ownership group “Radio Granma” in an allusion to Cuba’s state-run media.

Lt. Gov. Jeannette Nuñez promised boycotts and denounced the sale. Sen. Marco Rubio and Miami Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart sent letters to the federal government opposing the sale. And Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign released a Spanish-language website and ad backed by a $6,500 buy on Mambí attacking Soros’ investment and calling it a “propaganda takeover.”

Disney relocation delayed: The governor’s office made an effort last week to dismiss speculation that a simmering feud over the controversial bill regulating discussions of gender identity in schools has anything to do with the Walt Disney Co. decision to delay in moving 2,000 high-paying jobs to Central Florida. The company reportedly told staff that it was delaying the move of its Imagineering headquarters from California to Florida by three years, 2023 to 2026. The delay gives the company enough time to assess their plans at the end of the next governor’s term, and after legislators finish the revamp of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which governs Disney.

Redistricting formality: An appeals court Friday tossed a temporary injunction that would have blocked a congressional redistricting map that DeSantis pushed through the Legislature in April. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal was expected. The panel had earlier placed a stay on the temporary injunction, describing it as “patently unlawful.”

In this stock photo, transgender and non-binary individuals and their allies stroll through the city’s Midtown district during Gay Pride’s Transgender Rights march in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

Medicaid ban for transgender meds: The DeSantis administration moved forward last week with a proposal that would deny Medicaid coverage for treatments such as puberty-blocking medication and hormone therapy for transgender people.

Under the proposed rule, the Medicaid program would not cover puberty-blocking medication, hormones and hormone “antagonists,” sex-reassignment surgeries and any “other procedures that alter primary or secondary sexual characteristics.”

How go you grab an invasive Burmese python without getting bitten? A tutorial video was create by Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue.

You can always chase some snakes: Tired of all this talk of culture wars? Florida opened registrations for snake hunters to participate in 2022 Python Challenge last week. The event offers has cash prizes for most pythons caught and longest pythons caught.

