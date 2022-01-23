Elected officials shouldn’t be determining voting districts. Voters should.

Staff
·4 min read

Right to vote

Why should elected officials determine voting districts? In some states, everyday citizens in equal numbers, Republican and Democrat, comprise commissions to determine voting district boundaries.

Should elected officials determine our voters or should voters determine who gets elected?

Gerrymandering has discriminated against the Republican Party and more recently against the Democratic Party. Let’s rid North Carolina of discrimination against any political party because tides turn.

Stand up for fair voting districts, easily accessible polls, election officials loyal to the Constitution, and a national holiday on Election Day to honor and facilitate our right to vote.

Talmage Dobbins, Mebane

Confusing ruling

Regarding “NC can go ahead with political maps, court rules in win for GOP ahead of 2022 midterms,” (Jan. 12)

I am perplexed at the recent ruling by the three N.C. Superior Court judges in the gerrymandering case. Here’s my understanding of it: Everything done was wrong. But the mess that was created used proper mess-making techniques, so it was OK.

Does this mean that the result doesn’t matter so long as the deed was done in a proper way? So if I case a joint, and have an excellent get-away driver, does that mean the subsequent robbery will be excused because of my meticulous planning? I would have to think so, especially if one of those three is the judge.

Ron Perkinson, Sanford

Raleigh Council

The citizens of Raleigh are blessed to have what appears to be an omniscient City Council, which seems to obviate the need for citizen input.

Being omniscient, there seemed to be no need to solicit citizen input when council members extended their terms of office for a year, eliminating runoffs which would have provided citizen input.

They abolished Citizen Advisory Councils because who needs them when the council is omniscient?

Now, the council has decided to give new 95-gallon yard-waste carts to the entire city in June without citizen input.

Is a disengaged electorate best for Raleigh’s future?

Alan Tharp, Raleigh

Mitch McConnell

Sen. Mitch McConnell is crying hypocrisy about changing the Senate rules. It wasn’t too long ago that he himself changed the rules to deny President Obama a Supreme Court nominee because it was a year before an election.

Then, he changed the rules so Donald Trump could sneak in a Supreme Court justice appointment weeks before the 2020 election. McConnell also changed the rules to have her voted in on the 50 partisan votes he seems to now hate.

And, shortly after Jan. 6, 2021 McConnell said Trump was responsible for the Capitol riot. Two weeks later, he symbolically kissed the king’s ring when he said nothing really serious happened Jan. 6.

Talk about “smoke and mirrors.” Hypocrisy, thy name is Mitch McConnell.

Randall Jones, Chapel Hill

Congress

Members of Congress and the Senate voice objections to just about any piece of legislation that comes across their desks. Compromise and friendliness across party lines are memories from the past.

Yet, within this “No way” culture, Biden gets the blame for lack of progress or for fulfillment of campaign promises.

The answer cannot always be resounding “no,” if new and needed legislation is to come about. Senator No and his many and like-minded siblings will get us nowhere.

It’s frustrating also to think that I contribute via my tax payments to their salaries. I am an unhappy enabler supporting this do-nothing Congress.

Deborah Brogden, Raleigh

US Senate

Regarding the recent filibuster vote in the U.S. Senate.... We pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, one country, indivisible. We do not pledge to Alabama, Maine, North Carolina. We are citizens of the USA, not individual states.

Republican and Democratic senators who will not stand up for this indivisible country (Richard Burr and Thom Tillis included), have joined the list of spineless cowards who have from time to time turned their backs on democracy, their constituents, and posterity.

This country is facing its greatest threat since 1860. We now have a U.S. Senate and a U.S. Supreme Court that appear to be aligned against the overwhelming majority of this country’s citizens. Force of arms tried to dissolve our union in the past, now it’s being done without a shot fired — only the word ”No.”

Peter d’Entremont, Durham

Mad at Microsoft

Regarding “Microsoft’s Activision buy could shake up gaming,” (Jan. 20):

I am appalled and angry at Microsoft for spending nearly $70 billion for the video game company Activision Blizzard.

Just think of the good that huge amount of money could do for this beleaguered world: water systems for people, animals and crops where there are none, indoor bathrooms for many Native Americans on reservations, food for starving people worldwide, schools for girls, and boys, who are without them. There are so many more critical issues to help solve. The priority of gaming for more profit by Microsoft is vulgar to me.

Jane Fast, Durham

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • China mandates 3-day Olympic torch relay amid virus concerns

    BEIJING (AP) — China is limiting the torch relay for the Winter Olympics to only three days amid coronavirus worries, organizers said Friday. The flame will be displayed only in enclosed venues that are deemed “safe and controllable,” according to officials. No public transit routes would be disturbed and normal life would continue for the 20 million residents of the capital, where a handful of new COVID-19 cases have been recorded over recent days. Beijing’s deputy sports director, Yang Haibin,

  • Cowboys QB apologizes for condoning fans throwing at refs

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott apologized Tuesday night for his comments that condoned Dallas Cowboys fans throwing objects at NFL officials after the team's playoff loss, with the quarterback saying in a series of tweets that he deeply regretted what he said after the game. When initially asked about objects such as water bottles being thrown at Dallas players as they left the field at the end of their 23-17 wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Prescott said it was “sad” fans

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • NBC will not send announcers to Beijing for Winter Games

    NBC will not be sending its announcers and most hosts to the Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China's strict policy about those who test positive. “Something significant has changed virtually every day for the last three months, forcing us to adjust our plan numerous times. And I expect that to continue as well as the challenge of doing the Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, the head of NBC's Olympics production unit. “With COVID’s changing conditi

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Are the Dallas Cowboys the Maple Leafs of the NFL?

    Following their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys have now lost 11 straight postseason games, over a 26-year stretch since their last Super Bowl victory. This string of defeats has lead to comparisons with the Maple Leafs, who last playoff series win was in 2004, but is this a fair association given that heartbreak in Toronto really stretches all the way back to 1967? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • AGDQ sets a new record!

    The gaming marathon struck a new record of gaining nearly $3.5M of donation in one week.

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • Sheldon Keefe calls Leafs 'soft and purposeless' after Rangers collapse

    Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe finally blew a gasket after his team squandered a 3-1 lead for the fourth time in its last five games.

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa

  • Canada's Walker, Snith 8th in Olympic men's luge tune-up in St. Moritz

    Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the

  • What Chris Boucher has learned from teammate Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors forward Chris Boucher has observed and learned a lot from Precious Achiuwa’s efforts and work ethic on and off the court. He spoke about Achiuwa’s maturity and overall contributions after Toronto’s game against the Mavericks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • AHL player Krystof Hrabik suspended 30 games for racist gesture

    An AHL player has been suspended 30 games for making a racist gesture toward a Black opponent.

  • Joy Drop: Who knew shoveling snow could create so many smiles?

    Hello again! Ready for some smiles? There were huge dumps of snow in certain parts of the country and some great sledding to go along with it. But thank you to Toronto's Carter Trozzolo, pictured above, for being a great neighbour and normalizing exhaustion in the most wondrous of ways. We wish him less exhaustion and far more hot chocolate. Hail Sincy! What a week for women in soccer. Let's start with our own national women's team captain, Christine Sinclair, winning Best Special FIFA Award for

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the