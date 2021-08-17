Elderly Woman's Pet Cat Saves Her by Alerting Neighbors After She Fell Down a Ravine

Cat saves owner

A U.K. woman is safe and sound after falling into a ravine thanks to her pet cat.

Officers were searching for the 83-year-old woman after she'd gone missing near her home on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Bodmin Police.

One of her neighbors noticed that the elderly woman's cat, named Piran, was persistently meowing, trying to bring attention to the corner of a large maize field near the woman's home.

It didn't take long for Tamar Longmuir, 38, to locate her elderly neighbor once she followed Piran's lead, she told Sky News.

"The cat is very attached to her, and he was going back and forth in the gateway and meowing, so I decided to go and search the maize field," Longmuir said.

According to authorities, the elderly woman had fallen about 70 feet down a steep embankment toward a ravine. The terrain was "incredibly difficult [to] access and uneven."

Longmuir explained that, since she couldn't walk down the embankment, she had to shout downhill to see if her neighbor was alright.

"Just as I was going to go off the path and start going through the crop, I heard a very faint response to my calling. I then quickly realized my neighbor was down the 70-foot ravine," she told Sky News. "She had gone through the barbed wire and was laying in the stream — we think she had been in there for hours."

Water rescue specialists were called in for assistance, and the elderly woman was "hoisted back up to the field on a stretcher via line rescue."

She was taken to the hospital, where she remains stable and "in good spirits" following the incident, police added.

Authorities, neighbors, and the elderly woman are all thankful to Piran for saving the day.

"Without the cat waiting at the gate to that field, it could have been hours later that I or anyone else would have checked in there," Longmuir said.