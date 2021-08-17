An elderly woman went missing after falling down a ravine. Her cat led rescuers to her.

A cat in the United Kingdom rescued his 83-year-old owner after she fell into a ravine by attracting the attention of bystanders with his meowing.

Police in Bodmin, located in Cornwall, England, shared on Facebook last week that officers were searching for the missing woman on Saturday. But she was located by a “member of the public” who spotted the woman’s cat “meowing in the corner of a large maize field hear to her home address.”

“The elderly female had fallen approximately 70 ft down a very steep embankment, with incredibly difficult access and uneven terrain,” police shared on Facebook.

After the black cat, named Piran, drew attention to his lost owner, emergency officials pulled her up to a field before taking her to a hospital via air ambulance

“Piran the cat saved the day!” police in Bodmin shared.

Authorities later shared that the woman was in “good spirits” as she received medical care after her fall.

Tamar Longmuir, one of the woman’s neighbors, told Sky News that she and others searched fields in the area for the woman “but there was no sign of her.”

But the neighbors soon noticed that Piran continued to meow at a nearby gate.

"The cat is very attached to her, and he was going back and forth in the gateway and meowing, so I decided to go and search the maize field,” Longmuir said.

She called for the woman in the area but didn’t hear any response – at first.

"Just as I was going to go off the path and start going through the crop, I heard a very faint response to my calling... I then quickly realized my neighbor was down the 70-foot ravine,” Longmuir told Sky News.

"She had gone through the barbed wire and was laying in the stream - we think she had been in there for hours," she added.

Longmuir said her neighbors were thankful for Piran’s diligence.

"Without the cat waiting at the gate to that field, it could have been hours later that I or anyone else would have checked in there,” she said.

