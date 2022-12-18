Elderly woman dead after getting struck by vehicle in Vaughan

Police were called to Highway 7 at Vaughan Valley Road just after 3:45 p.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle. (CBC - image credit)

An elderly woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan Sunday afternoon, York Regional Police say.

Police were called to Highway 7 at Vaughan Valley Road just after 3:45 p.m. for reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and York police's major collisions unit is investigating.

Police have not released any further details about the victim, driver or the vehicle involved.

Highway 7, from Highway 27 to Highway 400, has been closed for the investigation.