Elderly and vulnerable may need fourth jab, expert says

Older and vulnerable people in Britain may be given a fourth jab to combat Covid, a vaccines chief said today.

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said recommendations to ministers on such a roll-out would be made in the New Year.

Prof Finn, from Bristol University and speaking in a personal capacity, told LBC Radio: “There will be people probably who will receive a fourth jab.

“Whether that will be everyone is still very much in doubt.

“We do need to see how things go through this wave and beyond.

“But I think there may well be people who receive their boosters early who are in the older and more vulnerable age groups who may need a further jab.

“That has not been decided yet.

“It’s still under review and discussion and we will be providing recommendations on that at some point in the New Year.”

