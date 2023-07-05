Elderly at Tri-Cities care home allegedly left alone for days. Maggots found in a wound

The owner of a former home for the elderly in Pasco is accused of neglecting residents’ medical care, including a resident found dead with a maggot-infested wound, and leaving them alone for days at a time.

The Washington state Department of Health has charged Yesenia Adi Chavez, a registered nursing assistant, with unprofessional conduct.

She owned Himalaya Adult Family Home, but residents were transferred out of the home in April 2022 at Chavez’s request, according to a Department of Health document.

Her husband was present at the home, despite a no-contact order, according to a state document. The home at 5614 Rio Grande Lane, where the business license was registered, has since been sold.

A Washington state Department of Social and Health Service investigation in response to Chavez’s request to transfer patients from Himalaya found distressing conditions for seven residents in the home’s care, according to a state document.

The residents complained about a lack of food, being left alone and a lack of routine care, it said.

They also said they were threatened with harm and there was no monitoring for diabetes, a lack of exercise and activities, and a lack of hygiene care.

Immobile patients were not being rotated in their beds or chairs to prevent bed sore wounds, residents said.

One of the patients was admitted to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland 11 days after the transfer of patients from the home was requested.

She was admitted out of concern for neglect and with extensive wounds, according to a report from Kadlec to the state.

The patient was treated in the hospital for 23 days. When her wounds did not improve she was discharged to receive end-of-life comfort care, according to a state document.

The DSHS investigation also found that a cancer patient living at Himalaya was admitted to a hospital in November 2021 with sepsis due to poor wound care.

She returned to the adult care home with instructions to contact a hospice service if her conditions worsened.

However, a hospice service was not contacted as her condition deteriorated, according to a state document.

Her body was not discovered for 12 hours after a Himalaya staff member had last seen her, according to a state document.

“The coroner reported to the authorities the deplorable condition the patient was in when she arrived at the funeral home,” according to a Department of Health document. “Multiple wounds were documented, and live maggots were found in one.”

Chavez was given 20 days to contest Department of Health charges of unprofessional conduct. Her nursing assistant registration has expired.