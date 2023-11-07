Elderly poppy seller ‘punched and kicked’ by pro-Palestine protesters

Jim Henderson said he had "never seen anything like it" - GETTY IMAGES

An elderly poppy seller said he was “punched and kicked” as pro-Palestine protesters staged a sit-in at Edinburgh Waverley train station at the weekend.

Jim Henderson, an Army veteran, left with the help of colleagues after being surrounded by people displaying “Freedom for Palestine” posters.

The 78-year-old said he had “never known anything like it”.

“I was getting shoved backwards, in danger of falling, and one of them stood on my foot and split my toe,” he told the Daily Mail.

“So I thought I had got to get the money out of here. So I went down, and as I bent down someone punched me in the back. And then I got another punch in my side.”

Mr Henderson, circled, at Edinburgh Waverley station

Mr Henderson, who said he served in the Royal Corps of Signals, 32 Signal Regiment in Northern Ireland, said he managed to get up and leave the station.

“I’ve never known anything like it,’ he said.

“Chanting. Saying it’s all about the British Government, British people, Jews.”

He added: “You don’t do that, and kick someone from behind and that was when I couldn’t get out of the way. That’s when I bent down and...bang.”

The 78-year-old said he was punched in the side - GETTY IMAGES

The incident came as Humza Yousaf said plans for a pro-Palestinian march in London on Armistice Day should go ahead.

The First Minister said he was “beyond angry” at Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, for referring to the demonstrations as “hate marches” and accused her of using the events to exacerbate a “culture war”.

Although he acknowledged there would be “one or two idiots” on the pro-Palestine march, he said this should not stop hundreds of thousands of people taking part.

More than 70,000 expected for march on Saturday

More than 70,000 demonstrators are expected on Saturday for the march, which will start at Hyde Park before heading to the US Embassy. Its planned route does not pass the Cenotaph war memorial in Whitehall.

But Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police commissioner, has been warned by his rank-and-file officers that the protesters may clash with veterans commemorating Remembrance Day weekend.

Story continues

Ms Braverman took to social media to state that it was “entirely unacceptable to desecrate Armistice Day with a hate march through London.”

Speaking in Dundee on Monday, Mr Yousaf said: “I understand (the march) is taking place after the minute silence that we will all undoubtedly observe, I hear it’s not going anywhere near Whitehall or, indeed, the Cenotaph.

“And, of course, if Armistice was about anything, my goodness, it’s about peace.”

He added: “I am beyond angry at the Home Secretary and the UK Government who seem to want to drive every issue into a culture war. Describing those marches as hate marches is disgraceful, unacceptable.

“Yes, in every single march, I’m afraid you’ll get one or two idiots who will do and say something that we all universally condemn, but to describe those hundreds of thousands in London, in cities across the UK, including here in Scotland, as full of hate or hate marches is completely unacceptable.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.