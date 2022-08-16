Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death in west London

An elderly man riding a mobility scooter has been stabbed to death in west London, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The attack happened on Cayton Road in Greenford, Ealing, this afternoon.

Officers were called at 4.06pm to reports of a man with stab injuries, and despite the efforts of paramedics he was declared dead at the scene.

Police have said the man is believed to be in his 80s and a crime scene is in place.

There have been no arrests.

The Metropolitan Police has appealed for anyone with dash-cam or cycle-helmet footage to contact them if they were using the Western Avenue A40 Eastbound in the proximity of Cayton Road and Welland Gardens between 3:15pm and 4pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood from the Met's Specialist Crime Command said: "The elderly victim, who was riding a mobility scooter, was in the area at the time. If you saw the victim, or captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area, it is imperative that you make contact."

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, lead for policing in Ealing, said: "This is an awful incident that will understandably cause considerable alarm to people locally and across London. Our thoughts are with the elderly victim.

"We are supporting our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they work to understand what has happened and identify who is responsible for this horrific crime. The support of the public is crucial. Police and the community must work together to identify violent offenders and remove them from our streets.

"My officers will remain on scene. They are there to help and protect you - if you have information that you want to share please approach them and tell them what you know."

Earlier on Tuesday, a 58-year-old woman was stabbed to death close to Acton Town station in Ealing.

A 21-year-old woman, who was known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

There is no suggestion the two killings are linked.

The latest deaths mean there have been 58 homicides in London so far this year.