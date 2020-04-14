Elderly man who sat on cordoned-off bench arrested for failing to return to welfare home

Taped up public facilities at a Woodlands HDB block during the circuit breaker period. (PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — An elderly man who was found sitting on a bench that was cordoned off has been issued a written stern warning for failing to comply with elevated safe distancing measures.

The 63-year-old man was also established to have failed to return to a welfare home and was arrested for that offence under the Destitute Persons Act.

In a press release on Tuesday (14 April), the Singapore Police Force said that it received a request for assistance from Safe Distancing Ambassadors on 10 April at about 9am regarding a man who was not complying with the measures at Block 768 Woodlands Avenue 6.

On arrival, the man was found sitting on a bench that was cordoned off. “Despite repeated advice by the Safe Distancing Ambassadors and police officers, he refused to leave the cordoned area,” the police said.

After his arrest, the man was returned to the welfare home on the same day and issued with a stern warning for violating safe distancing measures.

The “circuit breaker” measures, which took effect from 7 April and will be in place until 4 May, are part of nationwide efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As part of the stricter measures, most work premises, all attractions and sports facilities were closed. All social gatherings with friends and family outside of a person’s household are banned in both public and private spaces.

Members of the public have been ordered to remain at home as much as they can and are allowed to only step out briefly to buy food and other essentials, seek medical help or exercise. Eating or loitering in public is not allowed.

More than 6,200 stern warnings and 90 fines have been issued since 7 April to those who flouted circuit breaker measures, including food establishments such as Putien and Jollibee, and individuals.



