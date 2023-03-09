Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. Proposes to Extend Warrants Expiry Date

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.
·1 min read
Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.
Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. (TSX.V:ERA | Frankfurt:ELM | OTCQB – ECORF), (the "Company" or "Elcora") announces that the Company intends to extend the term of a total of 58,393,700 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.20 per share (collectively, the “Warrants”). The Warrants were issued in two tranches, on September 23, 2021 and October 8, 2021, pursuant to a private placement, and are scheduled to expire on March 23, 2023 and April 8, 2023. The Company is extending the expiry date by 1 year and, accordingly, the new expiry date for the Warrants will be March 23, 2024 and April 8, 2024, respectively.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated battery material company. Elcora can process, refine, and produce battery related minerals and metals. As part of the vertical integration strategy Elcora has developed a cost-effective process to purify high-quality battery metals and minerals that are commercially scalable. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for vertical integration of the battery minerals and metals industry.

For further information please visit the company's website at:

http://www.elcoracorp.com

For further information please contact: Troy Grant, Director, President & CEO, Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., T: +1 902 802-8847

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock Exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This News Release includes certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and reserves, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Elcora, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Elcora’s expectations are exploration risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Elcora with securities regulators.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.


Latest Stories

  • Canada Revenue Agency: Reduce Your Tax Bill by $2,160 With This Credit

    Use tax credits to build a portfolio of quality TSX growth stocks in 2023. Let's see why Cargojet stock should be on your shopping list. The post Canada Revenue Agency: Reduce Your Tax Bill by $2,160 With This Credit appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • I Don’t Think I’ll Ever Stop Buying This Dividend Stock Yielding 8.51%

    This dividend stock continues to be my favourite passive income payer, and I'll continue to drip feed into it even while shares are down 25%. The post I Don’t Think I’ll Ever Stop Buying This Dividend Stock Yielding 8.51% appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • For a Shot at $10,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 662 Shares of This TSX Stock

    This TSX stock is a great option for those seeking protection from passive income, with a shot at $10K over the next few years! The post For a Shot at $10,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 662 Shares of This TSX Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys

    These high-yield dividend stocks have well-covered payouts and a solid dividend payment history. The post 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • The rally in stocks won't be swayed by a hawkish Powell, as falling inflation still points to a 20% gain for the market this year, Fundstrat says

    Falling inflation should quell market volatility, which has historically led to positive returns for stocks, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.

  • Brace for US stocks to crash again – their extreme valuations echo the 2022 bear market, Morgan Stanley strategists warn

    "The real damage for the cycle, such as an economic soft landing or a recession, may still be ahead," the bank's wealth management team said Monday.

  • Canadian $ hits near 5-month low as BoC pauses rate hikes

    TORONTO (Reuters) -The Canadian dollar weakened on Wednesday to a near five-month low against its U.S. counterpart, as the Bank of Canada paused its tightening campaign in a move that contrasted with the Federal Reserve's shift this week to a more hawkish message. The Bank of Canada left its key overnight interest rate on hold at 4.50%, as expected, becoming the first major central bank to move to the sidelines in the face of an anticipated easing of high inflation. "So right now they are data dependent, assessing the lagged impact of hikes already put through," said Darcy Briggs, a portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Canada.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway snaps up $355 million of Occidental stock, boosting its stake in the energy giant to over 22%

    Buffett's company has resumed buying Occidental shares after a five-month break, and has now invested about $11 billion in just over a year.

  • Bank of Canada leaves rates unchanged, sees inflation falling as forecast

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key overnight interest rate on hold at 4.50%, as expected, becoming the first major central bank to suspend its monetary tightening campaign in the face of an anticipated easing of high inflation. Over the past year, the Canadian central bank raised rates eight times in a row by a total of 425 basis points to tame inflation, which peaked at an annualized rate of 8.1% last year and slowed to 5.9% in January, still almost three times the Bank of Canada's 2% target. When the BoC last met to set policy in January, it announced a 25-basis-point hike and said it wanted to leave rates unchanged for a while to let previous increases sink in, as long as prices slowed in line with its expectations.

  • TFSA Investors: What to Buy for a Legit Shot at $1 Million by 2035

    Here's how TFSA investors in Canada can build a $1 million equity portfolio by purchasing quality growth stocks such as Shopify. The post TFSA Investors: What to Buy for a Legit Shot at $1 Million by 2035 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • China rebuffs billionaire investor Mark Mobius's warning that the government made it harder to get money out, report says

    Chinese authorities at the State Administration on Foreign Exchange told CNBC that nothing had changed in its policy, pushing back against Mark Mobius' claims.

  • Just Released: The 5 Best Stocks to Buy in March 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

    When we look back five years from now, our bet is that this current $4 annual dividend payout will be more like $7. The post Just Released: The 5 Best Stocks to Buy in March 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS] appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Conservative Canadian investors should consider defensive dividend stocks that can grow their wealth with below-average risk. The post 2 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Beginning Investors: Canadian Stocks That Cost Less Than $20 Right Now

    Given their high-growth prospects, these three Canadian under-$20 stocks would be excellent buys right now. The post Beginning Investors: Canadian Stocks That Cost Less Than $20 Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 20 Useless Products That Car Dealerships May Try To Sucker You Into Buying

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...

  • Passive Income: 2 Truths and 1 Myth About Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks like Pembina Pipeline can provide real passive income. The post Passive Income: 2 Truths and 1 Myth About Dividend Stocks appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Grocery store CEOs have ‘responsibility’ to work at lowering food prices amid inflation: Freeland

    Chrystia Freeland, deputy prime minister and minister of finance, said Wednesday that grocery store CEOs have a “responsibility” to Canadians to do what they can to lower food prices in their stores as inflation remains high. Speaking about the upcoming committee hearing on food price inflation, she said she hopes “they’re going to tell us that the prices are going to start coming down.”

  • TFSA: How to Create $500 in Income Each Month for Retirement

    Want to earn $500/month of passive income in your TFSA? Here's a quick and easy way to get there in 10 years or less. The post TFSA: How to Create $500 in Income Each Month for Retirement appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Russia says it is considering a challenge to US nominee to head World Bank

    Russia is consulting with its allies about challenging the U.S. nominee to head the World Bank, Moscow's top representative at the bank said on Tuesday, a move that could complicate what was expected to be a smooth succession process. Russia remains a voting member of the World Bank, although the bank halted all programs in Russia and Belarus last March, citing what it called "hostilities against the people of Ukraine" following Russia's invasion. Roman Marshavin, the World Bank executive director who represents Russia and Syria, told Reuters the "listing of potential candidates and consultations are still ongoing," but gave no details.

  • India's Adani tells investors all share-backed loans have been paid back - Bloomberg News

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his family have prepaid all borrowings backed by his conglomerate Adani Group's shares, senior executives told investors at a meeting in London, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people who attended the meeting. The investor meeting was part of a worldwide roadshow launched by the conglomerate aimed at reassuring investors that the conglomerate's finances are under control, the report said. Representatives for the embattled conglomerate did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.