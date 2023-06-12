Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) shareholders have endured a 18% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 28% in the last quarter. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. In fact, the share price is down 18% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Elastic isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Elastic saw its revenue grow by 30% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 6% per year over three years would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. It's possible that the prior share price assumed unrealistically high future growth. Still, with high hopes now tempered, now might prove to be an opportunity to buy.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

While the market return was 10% in the last year, Elastic returned 11% to shareholders. Shareholders can take comfort that it's certainly better than the yearly loss of about 6% per year endured over the last three years. The optimist would say that this might be the dawn of a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Elastic .

