Elanor Investors Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$151.4m (up 31% from FY 2022).

Net loss: AU$17.0m (loss widened by 44% from FY 2022).

AU$0.14 loss per share (further deteriorated from AU$0.10 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Elanor Investors Group Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 166%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 32% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Hospitality industry in Australia are expected to grow by 7.2%.

Performance of the Australian Hospitality industry.

The company's shares are down 3.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Elanor Investors Group (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

