Elanders publishes the 2022 Annual and Sustainability Report

Today, Monday March 20, 2023, Elanders is publishing its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022 on the company website www.elanders.com.

The Annual and Sustainability Report is distributed by mail to those shareholders who have actively ordered a printed version, certain customers and other interested parties.

Elanders AB (publ)

For further information please contact:
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CET on 20 March 2023.

