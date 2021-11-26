Elanders’ nomination committee proposes Dan Frohm as the new Chairman of the Board

Dan Frohm, who has been a member of the Board of Elanders AB since 2017, will be proposed by the nomination committee to be the new Chairman of the Board at Elanders’ Annual General Meeting on April 21, 2022. He replaces Carl Bennet who has been Chairman of the Board at Elanders AB since 1999.

Dan Frohm, who is 40 years old, has a M.Sc. in Industrial Engineering and Management from Linköping University. Dan Frohm has many years of experience in consulting global tech companies in strategic and operational changes. He has in the past worked at the management consultancy firm Applied Value LLC in the USA for over ten years. Dan Frohm is currently member of the Board of the public companies Arjo AB, Getinge AB and Lifco AB, as well as member of the Board of Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

Apart from that, the nomination committee will also propose re-election of the following persons to the Elanders Board at the Annual General Meeting 2022:

Carl Bennet

Johan Stern

Eva Elmstedt

Dan Frohm

Erik Gabrielson

Cecilia Lager

Anne Lenerius

Magnus Nilsson

Caroline Sundewall

Elanders’ nomination committee, in force until the Annual General Meeting 2022, has the following composition:

Carl Bennet, Chair, Carl Bennet AB

Hans Hedström, Carnegie Funds

Adam Gerge, Didner & Gerge Funds

Fredrik Carlsson, Svolder AB

Adam Gerge has replaced Carl Gustafsson as the representative for Didner & Gerge Funds in Elanders’ nomination committee.

For further information, please contact the nomination committee’s chairman Carl Bennet on telephone +46 31 741 64 00 or via e-mail valberedning@elanders.com .

