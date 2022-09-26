Elanders announces date of Quarterly Report January-September 2022 and Conference Call
Elanders will issue its Quarterly Report for the third quarter 2022 on Monday October 17 at 13:00 CET, followed by a conference call at 15:00 CET, hosted by President and CEO Magnus Nilsson and CFO Andréas Wikner.
We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call. Please see below details to join the conference.
To join this event, please use the below Click to Join link 5-10 minutes prior to start time, where you will be asked to enter your phone number and registration details. Our Event Conferencing system will call you on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the Click To Join link will be active 15 minutes prior to the event.
CLICK TO JOIN
Use the Click to Join option above for the easiest way to join your conference or use one of the access numbers below:
Sweden: +46 (0)8 5664 2754
Germany: +49 (0)69 22222 5195
UK: +44 (0)330 165 3641
USA: +1 646-828-8082
Participant Passcode: 549057
Agenda
14:50 Conference number is opened
15:00 Presentation of quarterly results
15:20 Q&A
16:00 End of the conference
During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:
https://www.elanders.com/presentations
For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
