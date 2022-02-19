Elana Meyers Taylor Makes History as Most Decorated Black American Winter Olympian

Elana Meyers Taylor

Tom Pennington/Getty/Team USA

Elana Meyers Taylor just made history!

The 37-year-old won bronze in the two-woman bobsled on Saturday, making her the most decorated Black Winter Olympian with a total of five medals.

Taylor medaled alongside Sylvia Hoffman with a total time of 4:05.48.

"Elana Meyers Taylor is now the most decorated woman to ever compete in Olympic bobsled," NBC Olympics tweeted. "This run by @eamslider24 guaranteed medals for her team and propelled her to #WinterOlympics history."

After having to miss the Winter Olympics opening ceremony due to COVID-19, Taylor got another chance to be Team USA's flagbearer.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced on Friday that Taylor was elected by her fellow athletes to serve as the American flagbearer for the Closing Ceremony of the Olympics.

On Sunday, the Winter Olympics will conclude with its closing ceremony at Beijing's National Stadium.

In a previous statement, the athlete said she "was so honored to be named the Opening Ceremony flag bearer, but after not being able to carry the flag, it's even more humbling to lead the United States at the Closing Ceremony."

"Congratulations to my fellow Team USA athletes on all their success in Beijing — I'm looking forward to carrying the flag with my teammates by my side and closing out these Games."

