Who is Elaine Luria? Virginia rep, facing tough midterm, to make Jan. 6 committee's closing argument

A Democratic representative whose redrawn district is a prime target for the GOP's efforts to flip the House will step into the national spotlight as the Jan. 6 committee concludes its hearings.

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., is facing perhaps her most difficult election yet as she seeks a third term representing Virginia's 2nd congressional district. As inflation soars and President Joe Biden's popularity wanes, Democrats are bracing for midterm losses in Congress.

Luria also faces new headwinds: Her district was redrawn from a tossup during her first two elections and now leans Republican, according to FiveThirtyEight.

But in this month's final Jan. 6 hearing, Luria will have a chance to capitalize on her newfound national spotlight, as she presents the committee's closing arguments in its investigation into the Capitol attack.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., listen, as January 6 Committee holds its first public hearing.

Who is Elaine Luria?

Luria first served in the Navy for 20 years before running for Virginia’s 2nd congressional district in 2018. There, she faced incumbent Republican Rep. Scott Taylor. She won by less than three percentage points. When Taylor ran against Luria again in 2020, she won by about five percentage points.

Now, Luria is a member of the committeeinvestigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. According to the New York Times, in the committee’s final hearings, she along with Rep. Kinzinger will present the committee's closing arguments on Trump’s role on Jan. 6.

Rep. Elaine Luria listens during the first January 6 Committee public hearing in the Cannon House Office Building.

Republicans are hoping to see record inflation overshadow Luria’s spotlight when she closes the Jan. 6 hearings.

How old is Elaine Luria?

Luria was born on August 15, 1975. She is 46 years old.

What is Elaine Luria’s policy platform?

On the campaign trail, Luria has been relatively quiet about her position on the Jan. 6 committee. She also serves on the House Armed Services Committee and is one of a few Democrats who have called on Biden to increase military spending in response to growing influence from China.

She also has championed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which provided funding to flooding prevention and mitigation efforts in her district. She’s said she is focused on meeting new voters and learning more about new areas that previously were not in her district.

President Joe Biden signs the infrastructure bill into law on Nov. 15, 2021.

Off the campaign trail, Luria has done numerous interviews about the Jan. 6 Committee’s work. In an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd on Meet the Press, she argued for the importance of the public hearings, saying they “will define the history of our country and our democracy moving forward.”

Who has endorsed Elaine Luria?

Luria has been endorsed by the League of Conservation Voters, a liberal-leaning advocacy group that endorses pro-environment candidates that promote policies such as green energy. Luria will not face a Democratic primary challenge after candidate Neil Smith withdrew his bid for the seat. More endorsements from high-profile Democrats are expected as the midterm election draw closer.

In the general election, Luria will face the Republican who emerges from a primary that has drawn a handful of candidates, including two Navy veterans: Jen Kiggans, a Virginian senator and nurse practitioner who has the backing of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and

Jarome Bell, a far-right candidate who called for the execution of anyone involved in fraud in the 2020 election .

Who is Elaine Luria's family?

Luria is married to Robert Blondin, another former Navy officer who served for 27 years. She has two stepchildren and one daughter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jan. 6 committee: Democrat making closing argument faces tough midterm