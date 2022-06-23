El Sistema: How a Venezuelan music scheme changed Raploch

David Sillito - Arts correspondent
·5 min read
Maestro Gustavo Dudamel applauds as he conducts the children from the Big Noise Orchestra during the Big Concert on 21 June 2012 in Stirling, Scotland
Luke Barjoti, 12, receiving his ovation in 2012 with conductor, Gustavo Dudamel

In 2012, an estate near Stirling in Scotland hosted a famous televised concert that featured local children performing with Venezuela's famous Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra. It was part of an experiment to see what impact immersive music education could have on a community. Ten years on, what has happened to those children?

"Raploch: Of persons: ordinary, plain, undistinguished; crude, uncouth."

Imagine growing up in a neighbourhood and discovering this in the dictionary. The Raploch, a small estate on the edge of Stirling, has endured a stigma that goes back centuries.

Robert Burns used the name as an adjective.

"The Muse, poor hizzie / Tho' rough and raploch be her measure / She's seldom lazy."

This cluster of grey houses at the foot of Stirling Castle has certainly had its struggles. However, something has changed.

Just over 15 years ago, when an attempt was made to find out how many children were learning a musical instrument, the research team found one.

Today, that number is over 400 and the estate has its own symphony orchestra.

In 2012, there was a televised concert in which a group of local children who were part of a new programme called Big Noise, which gave them intensive musical tuition, joined Venezuela's Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra - conducted by Gustavo Dudamel.

The performance in a grey wet field on the edge of the Raploch was watched by a cheerful crowd wrapped in waterproof ponchos.

A decade later, the musical tradition has only grown. Two of the children, Solomon and Dylan, are now regulars in the Raploch Symphony Orchestra.

Symone Hutchison of the Big Noise Orchestra pictured in 2012 and 2022
Symone Hutchison, aged 10 and 20

Another, the trombone player, Symone Hutchison, who is now 20, is about to enter her third year at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

"I didn't really understand how big it actually was," she said, "but I was so excited, seeing Gustavo and seeing the Simon Bolivar orchestra play was incredible. I was just totally inspired."

Luke Barjoti of the Big Noise Orchestra pictured in 2012 and 2022
Luke Barjoti, violinist, then and now

Luke Barjoti, who was 12 at the time, took a bow on stage and 10 years on has just finished a music degree.

Did it feel like a moment in his life?

"I would say it played a huge, significant role," he said. "An experience I will never forget.

"Before Big Noise I had no knowledge of cellos, violins…it never entered my mind. My mum or dad or any family members never learned an instrument."

As we walked back to the Big Noise office we started to talk about what he might do next and he rather surprised me; he began to talk about wanting to know more about politics.

"You know," he said, "someone made this happen."

Lewis Sinclair of the Big Noise Orchestra pictured in 2012 and 2022
Lewis Sinclair, oboe player in 2012 and 2022

And it goes on. The oboe player, Lewis Sinclair, now 23, is studying music at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

The Big Noise Project began in Raploch in 2008. It was the first of what has become a series of projects in Scotland, inspired by Venezuela's El Sistema.

El Sistema grew out of the ideas of Jose Abreu who taught music in some of Venezuela's poorest neighbourhoods.

Its objective is social change and its most famous graduate is Gustavo Dudamel, who conducted at that famous concert in 2012.

We met during a break in rehearsals for an opera in Barcelona, and I showed him what had become of those children he had met.

"Wow." He smiled as he watched the video messages from the students. "This is what El Sistema is.

"I remember it as one of the most special moments in my life… that beautiful encounter with all of the children, with all their families with the community was, it was a really a very special and unique moment.

"I was transformed," he said, "by the power of doing music with others but what is poverty? We think it's about a material thing, we don't have money, we don't have possibilities but the worst thing about being poor is to be nobody, no one in the society.

"You are excluded that is the worst, the worst thing but when you are included, you know, with, with the power, with the beauty of the art, you know, it's everything.

"I'm a Venezuelan but when I play Beethoven or Mozart or Elgar or Stravinsky, I feel them like they are part of my DNA of my identity, because it's universal."

Our conversation in the rather majestic setting of a huge room lined with gilt-edged mirrored walls in Barcelona's Liceu was, however, a reminder that the trappings of the traditional opera house can all too easily feel a little off-putting.

But, perhaps, the Raploch offers one solution.

The Big Noise office on Drip Road has just become part of daily life.

Children from the Raploch estate Big Noise orchestra play at The Big Concert on 21 June 2012 in Stirling, Scotland
The children from Raploch's Big Noise orchestra in 2012

While we were interviewing Luke on the roadside, two little girls scooted up to us on their bikes to see what we were doing and what made this chap so special.

They were not impressed, they also played violin and cello, why were we not interviewing them? Perhaps the most remarkable achievement in 10 years is just how unremarkable it has now become.

Later that evening at the symphony orchestra concert at the Church of the Holy Rude, Ben Morrison, an 18-year-old tuba player, was celebrating his 11th year as part of the Big Noise project.

Amidst the hugs from his delighted family he showed me his certificate but his graduation from the orchestra came with a slight degree of sadness.

"I love it, I love every minute of it," he said. "I love all all the music. Unfortunately I've done my years, hopefully I can come back as a helper.

"I'm proud of where I come from and I'm proud of what I'm doing. The Raploch's a good place and you should be proud of where you come from. It's famous for its music now."

No-one is pretending there has been some sort of miracle here, but 15 years ago, if the Raploch was known at all, it was known for its problems; these days it is becoming rather better known for its music.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Body-checking experience does not protect against concussions and injuries, says U of C study

    A study by the University of Calgary's Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre says despite what may be widely believed — that more body checking experience protects players from injuries and concussions — it discovered the opposite to be true. The three-year research project found 15- to 17-year-old hockey players with three or more years of body checking experience had more than double the injuries and concussions than those with two years or less experience. "This is just further evidence in

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • NHL Draft: Blue Jackets' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Columbus Blue Jackets have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, but will need to transition its talent to the next level if they want to compete for a playoff spot.

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 "silly season" begins

    MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat. But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better. All that was revealed Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth event on this year's calend

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • The graduate: At 35, Jack Johnson earns degree from Michigan

    DENVER (AP) — In between delivering checks on the ice, Jack Johnson hit the books just as hard. The 35-year-old Colorado Avalanche defenseman earned his general studies degree this spring from the University of Michigan. Just part of a rewarding stretch for Johnson, who after five teams and more than 1,000 NHL games finally reached the Stanley Cup Final. “Let’s see, that (degree) takes me 18 years?” Johnson cracked Saturday before Game 2 against Tampa Bay. “Most people are at least a doctor at t

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs